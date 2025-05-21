Nigeria: Only 10% of Nigerians With Hypertension Are On Treatment - NHS

The NHS noted that less than 2.5 per cent of Nigerians with hypertension achieve blood pressure control or normal blood pressure.

The Nigerian Hypertension Society (NHS) has revealed that only about 10 per cent of Nigerians living with hypertension are currently receiving treatment for the condition.

This was contained in a press release signed by the President of the NHS, Simeon Isezuo, in commemoration of World Hypertension Day.

Mr Isezuo noted that less than 2.5 per cent of Nigerians with hypertension achieve blood pressure control or normal blood pressure.

Despite hypertension affecting nearly one in three adults in urban areas and one in four in rural communities, Mr Isezuo said awareness and management remain critically low, putting millions at risk of serious complications like stroke, kidney disease, and heart failure.

"Hypertension can only be detected through blood pressure measurement by health personnel. Unfortunately, many Nigerians have never measured their blood pressure or have access to accurate blood pressure measurement," Mr Isezuo noted in the statement.

World Hypertension Day, marked annually on 17 May, raises awareness and promotes hypertension prevention, detection and control.

On its 20th anniversary this year, it was observed with the theme, "Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!"

Detecting hypertension

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a silent but widespread health threat.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), blood pressure is high when you have consistent systolic readings of 140 mm Hg or higher, or diastolic readings of 90 mm Hg or higher.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Isezuo emphasised that in Nigeria, about one in every three adults in urban areas and one in every four adults in rural areas live with hypertension.

He urged Nigerians to regularly check their blood pressure during every healthcare visit, at home, or in nearby health facilities.

To prevent and manage hypertension, he recommended adopting a healthy lifestyle, including low salt, sugar, and fat intake; high consumption of fruits and vegetables; regular physical activity; quitting smoking; and moderating alcohol consumption.

More on hypertension

According to the WHO, hypertension affects about 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years globally, with two-thirds living in low- and middle-income countries.

The number of adults with hypertension has nearly doubled from 594 million in 1975 to 1.13 billion in 2015, mainly due to rising risk factors in these countries.

The WHO African Region has the highest prevalence at 27 per cent, while the Region of the Americas has the lowest at 18 per cent.

It noted that an estimated 46 per cent of adults with hypertension are unaware they have the condition, as it often presents with no symptoms.

Risk factors for hypertension include older age, family history, obesity, physical inactivity, high salt intake, and excessive alcohol use.

While lifestyle changes such as healthier diets, regular exercise, and quitting tobacco can help reduce blood pressure, WHO says some people may still need medication to manage the condition effectively.