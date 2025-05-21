Namibian Passport Moves Up in Global Ranking

20 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia's passport has been ranked 63rd globally in the 2025 Henley & Partners Passport Index, granting holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 80 destinations.

The index ranks passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Namibia's 2025 ranking marks a slight improvement from last year, when it placed 65th, although the number of accessible destinations remains unchanged.

Despite the modest rise, Namibia's passport continues to outperform several of its regional counterparts. Angola ranks 87th with access to just 49 countries, while Zambia sits at 70th with a score of 68.

However, some neighbours have surpassed Namibia. South Africa holds 50th place with 104 visa-free destinations, while Botswana is ranked 60th with access to 86 countries.

The strongest African passport remains that of Seychelles, which holds 23rd place globally, offering visa-free access to 156 destinations.

Globally, Singapore leads the index with the most powerful passport, allowing entry to 193 destinations without a prior visa. It is followed closely by Japan and South Korea, each with access to 190 countries.

At the bottom of the rankings, Afghanistan holds the weakest passport in the world, coming in at 101st with access to only 25 countries. Syria (100th) and Iraq (99th) follow closely with visa-free scores of 27 and 30 respectively.

The Henley Passport Index is widely regarded as a benchmark for global mobility, based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association.

