South Africa: President's Visit a Crucial Cog to Resetting SA-U.S. Relations

Washington, D.C., United States — International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has emphasised the significance of President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the United States of America (USA), saying it is crucial for resetting bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

"It is very important, because America is South Africa's second largest trading partner, and also we are number one trading partner for the US on the [African] continent. So, there is a need to reset bilateral relations that a mutually beneficial between the two countries, so that will be the core of the engagement," the Minister told SAnews in an interview at the South African embassy in Washington D.C.

This as President Ramaphosa is due to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

This engagement also marks an important moment in South Africa's broader foreign policy strategy. As a leading voice in the Global South, the country continues to balance relationships with both emerging economies and traditional Western partners.

Minister Lamola described the President's visit as highly important.

The Minister explained that this engagement forms part of the country's broader efforts to establish mutually beneficial partnerships, particularly in areas such as industrialisation, value addition, and the utilisation of South Africa's strategic mineral resources.

"It remains, a very important visit. As you are aware, we engage with the Global North as well.

"This is part of an extension of that engagement, to engage on mutual beneficial relationship, particularly on issues of industrialisation, of value addition, strategic minerals in South Africa, and also on how we can work together in terms of manufacturing to benefit from the Africa Free Trade Area, as South Africa remains an important player and a gateway to the continent. This is a very strategic engagement," the Minister explained.

At the top of the agenda is the resetting of the trade relationship - particularly in light of the technical nullification of African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) benefits due to tariffs introduced by President Trump's administration.

AGOA is a US trade preference programme that benefits eligible sub-Saharan African countries, providing duty-free access to the US market for many products, including vehicles, citrus, wine, and some apparel.

The Minister said these tariffs have nullified the preferential access previously afforded to South African goods.

"I think the tariffs, as we have already said, have technically nullified AGOA because they impact on what was the preferential treatment of South African products. That's why it is very important that this engagement does take place, to reset those bilateral relations, to redefine the trade parameters between the two countries in a manner that still respects and values the Africa Free Trade Area," he said.

Beyond trade, the meetings are also expected to touch on other pertinent issues including the country's transformation agenda.

"The most important is the reset of the bilateral trade relations between the two countries in a mutually beneficial way. Obviously, other issues may pop out during the engagements ...like the one of the South Africans who were given refugee status in the US," the Minister said.

Transformation

Addressing concerns around South Africa's constitutional transformation imperatives, the Minister emphasised that the transformation agenda is a constitutional mandate and a national imperative designed to benefit all South Africans, ensuring inclusive participation without exclusion.

"We continue to state that this is a very important program for the people of South Africa to continue on the transformatory path that is beneficial to the whole of society, so that there is no exclusion of anyone and everyone can participate. And it is well known that there is no direct persecution, or any form of persecution of white Afrikaners as a race.

"We cannot avoid issues that can pop out for clarification, and we remain ready as and when they do pop up to respond and to deal with them," said the Minster.

As the world watches this high-level engagement unfold, government says it remains focused on leveraging diplomatic platforms to drive inclusive growth and deepen international partnerships.