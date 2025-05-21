Rwanda: Marines FC Hold Rutsiro FC in Six-Goal Thriller

Marines FC came from behind to force a 3-3 draw against Rutsiro FC in a thrilling Rwanda Premier League encounter at Umuganda Stadium.

Marines FC managed to come from two goal to nil to hold Rutsiro to a draw which earned them a point with which they increased chances of staying in the top division next season.

Striker Jean Claude Nizeyimana scored twice in the 42nd and 45th minutes to give Rutsiro FC a 2-0 lead at the break as Yves Rwasamanzi's side was punish for their poor defending.

In second half, Olivier Dushimiyimana, who is on loan from APR FC, pulled one back in the 53rd minute but Rutsiro made things tough for Marines after scoring third goal through Amza Nkubito in the 70th minute

Marines continued to put pressure on the hosts until Virgile Meneame Ndombe and Jean Claude Hitimana scored two goals in the 72nd and 78th minutes respectively in a quick turnaround that earned them one point.

Marines moved to tenth place with 34 points while Rutsiro FC climbed to sixth place with 38 points.

Elsewhere, Gorilla FC pocketed three crucial points after coming from behind to beat Gasogi United 2-1 at Kigali Pele Stadium.

Gasogi took the lead in the 25th minute through Danny Ndikumana before Gorilla evened the scores through Keddy Nsanzimfura in the 42nd minute. Frank Ndikumana netted the winning goal in the 86th minute to give his side the victory that moved them to fifth place with 40 points.

Gasogi, despite the defeat, remained in the eight place with 37 points.