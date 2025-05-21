Rwanda: What's Attracting Celebrities to Motorsport?

For a long time, motorsport has drawn the rich and famous from around the world. Rock stars, models, celebrities, and even world leaders have been spotted at Formula One (F1) races and other high-power rally events, and Rwanda is steadily catching up with this global trend.

In 2022, Miss Rwanda 2017 third runner-up, Queen Kalimpinya, made history by becoming the first Rwandan woman to compete in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally since its inception in 2002.

Her trailblazing move was soon followed by renowned radio personality Sandrine Isheja Butera, who boldly entered the world of rally driving in 2024.

Now, other big names like DJ Anita Pendo and rapper Ish Kevin, along with a growing number of Rwandan actors, broadcasters, and musicians, are developing a serious passion for the speed game. But what exactly is drawing this celebrity attention?

Family tradition

For rising rapper Ish Kevin, who was the most recent celebrity to step into rally driving, motorsport is a family affair.

He participated in the recent "Sprint Rally GMT" in Musha in Rwamagana District alongside his older brother Jacques Hakizimana. Their father Genese Semana, put family aside as he turned from parent to rival and competed against them during the GMT rally.

"Personally, I drew my passion for racing from my family. My father and uncle hold several accolades in Rwanda's Mountain Gorilla Rally, which is a legacy I want to keep alive," Ish Kevin told The New Times.

With guidance from his uncle, Ish Kevin says he's determined to elevate Rwanda's motorsport scene and hopes to inspire more creatives, artists, musicians, and entertainers to join the sport, which offers considerable exposure and opportunities.

This family legacy approach isn't unique to Rwanda. In Kenya, for example, motorsport also runs deep in several families. One notable case is the Gatimu family of Caroline Gatimu and Tinashe Gatimu, known for their mother-daughter rally racing duo.

Passion and exposure

For Kalimpinya, anything mechanical has always sparked her curiosity.

"It started in my neighborhood, where I rode a bicycle from a very young age, and later spent about six years riding motorbikes. That passion for machines naturally evolved into a love for cars," Kalimpinya said.

Her entry into motorsports came when a racing driver noticed her enthusiasm and introduced her to rallying. She began as a co-driver, and through that experience, her love for the sport blossomed. Eventually, she took the driver's seat and that's when her real journey began.

She says it's not just the thrill but also the discipline, adrenaline, and the constant challenges that got her hooked.

When asked whether her fame helped or hindered her racing career, Kalimpinya acknowledged that her name in the fashion and pageantry world definitely helped bring attention to her racing.

"It's important. it attracts more people to the sport, especially young girls who need to see that it's possible to be a female racer," she said.

However, she is quick to note that fame alone doesn't make one a successful driver.

"Motorsport requires resilience, intense training, and serious financial commitment. In fact, sometimes you have to work twice as hard. At the end of the day, the car doesn't know who's behind the wheel, it only responds to the skill and command of the driver," she added.

According to Ange François Cyatangabo, Secretary General of Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC), it's a good thing for Rwandan motorsport to see celebrities showing interest in the sport.

Some celebrities join to compete, and others do it for adventure which, he said, is also part of the sport.

For instance, Cyatangabo highlighted that Ish Kevin joined motorsports and immediately bought a license of one year, a move that shows how interested he is in motorsport.

"We also have seen some coming and going. Their impact on the sport is that they have people who follow them, and the sport can benefit from this and grow our fanbase and visibility," Cyatangabo told The New Times.