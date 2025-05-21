Rwanda: Inside Top 10 Medical Procedures Conducted in Rwanda

The government has expanded its capacity to deliver advanced medical care, with at least 10 specialised procedures now performed locally that previously required treatment abroad. The progress achieved over the past five years is easing the cost of referrals and improving access to care.

Health officials say that this is part of a national strategy to strengthen the healthcare system and ensure more patients receive treatment within the country.

The New Times looks at 10 key procedures that can be accessed in the country.

1. Kidney transplants

Kidney transplantation, one of the most complex surgical procedures, is now being performed at King Faisal Hospital (KFH) in Kigali. The country's first three kidney transplants were carried out in May 2023, in partnership with a visiting team of American specialists. Since then, 32 transplant cases have been successfully handled in-country. Since March, 44 Rwandans have, so far, received kidney transplants.

Previously, patients that needed kidney transplants were referred to hospitals abroad, most commonly in India, at an estimated cost of Rwf13 million per patient.

According to the Ministry of Health, the transplant programme is conducted monthly, with visiting experts mentoring Rwandan surgeons during a two-year capacity-building phase.

2. Intrauterine foetal blood transfusion

In January, the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK) conducted Rwanda's first intrauterine blood transfusion on a foetus at 27 weeks gestation. The unborn baby had been diagnosed with severe anaemia caused by rhesus isoimmunisation, a rare but serious condition in which a mother's antibodies attack the foetal red blood cells.

The procedure involved injecting compatible red blood cells directly into the foetus. It is expected to be repeated weekly until the pregnancy reaches a safe delivery point. According to CHUK officials, the new capacity provides an alternative to referral in cases involving high-risk pregnancies.

3. Hepatoma-pancreatic-biliary surgery

In April 2023, Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital introduced Hepatoma-pancreatic-biliary (HPB) surgeries, which are used to treat complex conditions affecting the liver, pancreas, and bile ducts. This surgery program was led by French surgeon Prof. Jean Marc Régimbeau and performed in collaboration with Rwandan specialists.

The hospital reported that such procedures previously required referrals abroad, costing up to Rwf100 million in some cases. The HPB surgery program focuses on hands-on training for local teams, building surgical expertise to ensure sustainable advanced care within Rwanda, easing the financial burden on patients and the healthcare system.

4. Percutaneous closure of a patent foramen ovale (PFO)

Cardiologists at King Faisal Hospital performed the country's first catheter-based closure of a patent foramen ovale, a small hole in the heart that can lead to stroke in some patients. The procedure was done on May 16, on a patient with a history of stroke by a visiting Swiss cardiologist, Dr. Hugues Lucron, alongside Dr. Gérard Misago from Rwanda.

5. Cardiac surgery

Open-heart surgery, particularly for congenital heart defects in children and valve repairs in adults, is becoming more routine in Rwanda. According to the Ministry of Health, over 540 cardiac surgeries have been performed locally since 2022.

This includes cases that previously required long waiting periods and travel to India or South Africa. The growth in local capacity has been supported by visiting teams working with Rwandan cardiac surgeons and anesthesiologists.

6. Interventional radiology

Since 2021, King Faisal Hospital has been offering interventional radiology, a specialised service that uses imaging techniques to perform minimally invasive procedures. The service allows doctors to treat conditions such as internal bleeding, abscesses, and certain tumors without the need for open surgery.

Previously unavailable in Rwanda, these procedures are now improving patient outcomes by reducing recovery times and the risk of complications. Local radiologists are undergoing continued training under the guidance of international experts, as part of efforts to build sustainable in-country capacity.

7. Laparoscopic surgery

The opening of IRCAD Africa in Kigali in 2023 introduced a new capacity for minimally invasive surgery in Rwanda. The center, located in Masaka, provides advanced laparoscopic surgical training and performs procedures such as gallbladder removal, hernia repair, and gynecological surgeries.

IRCAD is part of an international network that specialises in surgical innovation. It aims to train over 1,000 African surgeons annually while increasing Rwanda's domestic ability to perform less invasive procedures, which reduce hospital stays and recovery time.

8. Advanced diagnostic imaging

Referral hospitals across Rwanda, including King Faisal Hospital, have improved access to advanced diagnostic tools such as Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and mammography. These services, previously limited to select private clinics, are now more affordable and widespread.

For instance, the cost of a CT scan has dropped from about Rwf200,000 to Rwf70,000. This has improved early diagnosis and follow-up care for a range of conditions, from cancer to neurological disorders.

9. Neurosurgery

Complex neurosurgical procedures such as spinal surgery, brain tumor removal, and treatment for head trauma are now being conducted at the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB) and King Faisal Hospital.

These services have expanded gradually with the support of visiting neurosurgeons from countries like Belgium and the United States. The goal is to strengthen local capacity and reduce the need for international medical evacuations, particularly for emergency neurological cases.

10. Fertility treatment

Assisted reproductive technologies, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), are now offered at several private clinics in Kigali. Legacy Clinics, among others, has established laboratory infrastructure and trained reproductive specialists to serve couples dealing with infertility.

Before 2023, several patients had to seek IVF treatment outside Rwanda, often at high cost and with a long waiting period. Though services began around 2018, wider access only became more visible by 2023, with more clinics now offering affordable care and more couples seeking treatment within the country.