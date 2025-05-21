Rwanda: Bal Set Standards and We're Working Hard to Beat Them--Minister Ngarambe

Rwanda's State Minister for Sports, Rwego Ngarambe, has commended the transformative impact of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) on the country's basketball landscape, saying that its presence has brought in higher levels of professionalism, and reshaped expectations at every level of the game.

Ngarambe made the remarks on Tuesday, May 20, during a media briefing held at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, on the sidelines of the BAL Season 5 Nile Conference.

The event, hosted by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in partnership with BAL, brought together national and international media to highlight the league's influence on local talent, club professionalism, fan engagement, and Rwanda's ambitions as a growing continental sports hub.

"The league has set a new standard and now we're working hard to meet, and even surpass, that standard," he said Ngarambe who said the league has driven new developments in how Rwandan clubs and federation operate.

He also highlighted how Rwanda's role as a BAL host has created ripple effects beyond the game itself, noting that hosting the Nile conference for the first time this year, after three seasons playing in Dakar, has strengthened local excitement, particularly around Rwandan representatives APR.

"Basketball has the power to unite, and through BAL, we've seen incredible community engagement -- from youth and coaches' clinics to court unveilings and wider outreach, and this setup gives us more chances to rally behind our local team. And being the source of the Nile, hosting the Nile Conference feels symbolically powerful," he said.

The minister underlined that the country values its continued partnership with BAL, crediting the league with helping to transform the nation's basketball and sports ecosystem over the past years.

"We're proud to be part of BAL's growth across Africa, and, as Rwanda positions itself as a sports hub on the continent, this partnership continues to grow stronger both on and off the court," he added.

BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall, described hosting the Nile Conference in Kigali as a historic milestone, crediting Rwanda's consistent support and the leadership of the Ministry of Sport for making it possible.

"Bringing the Nile conference to Kigali for the first time is a historic moment, and we're grateful for the strong partnership with the Government of Rwanda and the Rwanda Development Board," he said.

Fall hailed the electric atmosphere at BK Arena and said Rwanda's passionate fan base continues to play a key role in building the league's momentum across the continent.

"The energy in the BK Arena has been incredible. Rwandan fans have consistently shown up for the league, and their support reflects the growing strength and reach of the BAL across Africa," he said.

He also noted that the BAL's partnership with Rwanda, renewed through 2028, has become a foundation for spreading the league's presence throughout Africa and increasing its global visibility.

"Our extended partnership with Visit Rwanda and RDB helps us showcase the BAL to audiences in over 200 countries -- and this is just the beginning of what we can build together."