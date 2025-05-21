Rwanda: A Call for Responsible Church Leadership That Prioritizes Safety in Worship

Rwanda's recent decision to temporarily suspend a popular religious gathering at a shrine known as Kwa Yezu Nyirimpuhwe in Ruhango District over safety concerns sparked heated public debate. While some see it as a limitation of religious freedom, the reality is more complex, and deeply rooted in the responsibility to protect human life.

It is important to remember that faith and safety are not mutually exclusive. Worship should be a source of healing, not harm. We must ask ourselves: at what cost are these massive gatherings taking place? When people get injured or traumatized in the process of worship, it contradicts the very essence of spiritual community.

Rather than reacting with frustration, congregants should channel their energy into constructive dialogue. Church leaders must be held accountable, not out of hostility, but out of care. These are institutions that, in many cases, have the financial and logistical means to ensure better crowd control, adequate medical support, and safer infrastructure. Why, then, should safety be compromised?

Believers should encourage their leaders to take this temporary closure as an opportunity to improve conditions. This is not persecution; it is a necessary pause that could prevent future tragedies. Let us not wait for a massive disaster to strike before making changes that could save lives.

Rwandans have long shown resilience and unity in times of challenge. Let this moment be no different. Advocate for safe worship spaces, because loving our neighbors includes ensuring their physical well-being. Faith flourishes best where lives are protected. Safety, after all, is not a luxury, it's a responsibility we all share, and it is a right we must fight for.