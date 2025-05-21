Rwanda: How New AI Platform Seeks to Address Gaps in Legal Services

A newly developed Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform is aiming to simplify legal procedures and improve efficiency within Rwanda's justice sector.

The development comes at a time when Rwanda is mulling "ethical adoption" of the technology in the country's justice sector, according to Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa.

In a past interview, She said that the move is part of the efforts to enhance fairness, protect rights, and improve access to justice.

Designed by local legal tech company IST Legal, the tool is tailored to assist lawyers, prosecutors, judges, and legal researchers with services ranging from legal research to document automation and case tracking.

According to the developers, the platform is built on laws currently in force in Rwanda and accessible in both the local language, Kinyarwanda, as well as English and French.

It also includes an integrated system for handling criminal matters from investigation through to correctional services.

Mariam Muganga, Chief Executive at IST Legal, maintained that her firm is currently exploring integration with national systems, including the IECMS, and aligning it with ongoing legislative drafting reforms.

"IST Legal will continue to refine the platform. As it evolves, we want to foster a smarter, more accessible, and tech-enabled justice system that serves all Rwandans."

One of the platform's notable features, Muganga explained, is its end-to-end case management capability for criminal matters.

She pointed out that it connects investigators, prosecutors, courts, and correctional institutions through a shared digital system, designed to enhance coordination and reduce procedural delays.

Ghislain Bisamaza, AI software engineer, added, "We built this platform to help practitioners work more efficiently," he explained, "Users input the details of a legal issue, and the system suggests potential legal remedies or actions based on existing law."

While the platform is still being refined, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, hailed the initiative, citing that the government is working to integrate AI into all sectors to boost service delivery and productivity.

"It's very exciting to see the work that the IST Legal team is doing here and the products that they are building. It's interesting to see how they are leveraging AI as a technology to drive better productivity when it comes to different judicial processes."

She added, "We are looking forward to supporting them and seeing this company and the product that they have expand beyond Rwanda."