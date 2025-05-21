Malawi: VP Usi Proves He's Not Just in the Villages--Chairs 20th Reform Review Meeting With Ministry of Mining

Vice President Dr. Michael Bizwick Usi continues to demonstrate a hands-on and balanced approach to leadership, showing Malawians that he is not only active in the rural areas listening to ordinary citizens, but also firmly at the center of government business.

Today, Dr. Usi held a productive meeting with the Ministry of Mining, marking the 20th ministry he has engaged since launching a nationwide review of public sector reforms.

The session, held in Lilongwe, focused on assessing the progress, challenges, and impact of reform efforts within the ministry. Discussions revolved around boosting transparency, increasing operational efficiency, and ensuring that the mining sector delivers meaningful economic benefits to the people of Malawi.

"We are not just ticking boxes. We are tracking results," Dr. Usi emphasized during the meeting. "This reform journey must lead to real change--one that Malawians can feel in service delivery and national development."

While Vice President Usi is widely celebrated for his frequent visits to remote communities--where he listens directly to citizens' concerns--today's engagement reaffirmed that he is also fully engaged with the technical and administrative side of government.

The reform review process has so far yielded promising results, including improved coordination, faster service delivery, and stronger accountability frameworks across various ministries.

"Our goal is to ensure every ministry works smarter and delivers better," said Dr. Usi. "We owe that to Malawians."

The Vice President's reform engagements will continue in the coming weeks, as he works to ensure that all ministries align with the broader national vision of efficiency, transparency, and people-centered governance.

As Dr. Usi juggles community outreach and high-level policy work, his efforts are quickly becoming a hallmark of a new kind of leadership--one that listens, acts, and delivers.