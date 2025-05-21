South Africa: Learners With Disabilities Steal the Show At Shakespeare Festival

21 May 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Ashraf Hendricks

Shakespeare School Festival runs until 31 May at the District Six Homecoming Centre in Cape Town

For the first time, learners from a special needs school in Brackenfell

took to the stage at the 15th Shakespeare Schools Festival held in Cape Town over the weekend.

The crowd cheered after the Paarl School for the Neural Disabled performance of an adaptation of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream at the District Six Homecoming Centre. Performers included learners with physical disabilities, cerebral palsy and learning disabilities.

For many of the learners, it was their first time performing on "a real stage", and some had not been to a theatre before.

"When you're physically disabled, it's very difficult for your family to take you places [like this]," explained Alet Marais, the head of the intermediate phase at the school.

Some learners decorated their wheelchairs with flowers. Others dressed in whimsical costumes and wore makeup. The auditorium echoed with laughter and cheers throughout the performance, which ended with a standing ovation.

Marais says that because learners struggle with reading and writing, they chose not to use Elizabethan English in the play.

The performing group was made up of 24 learners, seven of whom use wheelchairs. They were assisted by seven teachers and three aides who helped the learners.

Marais says that getting in and out of the theatre with wheelchaires was a challenge which the school solved with mobile ramps.

The 15th Shakespeare Schools Festival runs until 31 May at the District Six Homecoming Centre, with performances by more than 45 drama groups.

The festival aims to bring together children from different communities to perform adapted Shakespeare plays and to improve language, learning and social skills through the performing arts.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.