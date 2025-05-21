Zimbabwe Ready to Cause an Upset in Historical Test Match Against England

21 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team will on Thursday kick off their historical once-off Test match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The match marks Zimbabwe's first test against England since 2003.

Zimbabwe is yet to win a test match against England, as it has lost all six matches they have played in history.

Despite the odds stacked against his side, Chevrons' coach Justin Sammons on Tuesday evening told the media that they are capable of winning the match.

"We know we are playing one of the best teams in the world, and our skills are going to be challenged.

"But certainly if we bring our best, I feel we can compete and then, you know, anything can happen.

"We all know the game of cricket. So we back ourselves 100% and we look forward to the challenge because that's what it is and that's test cricket.

"So we always have that belief within us. And we know we're capable of an upset, but we also know to do that, we've got to be at our very best," said Sammons.

Zimbabwe walks into Thursday's match coming from a one-all draw against Bangladesh in a two-match series played last month.

"We have come off quite a bit of test cricket, obviously just being in Bangladesh.

"You know, there were back-to-back tests there, and it was a quick turnaround.

"So I think the preparation's been really good, we can't complain about that.

"I think the guys are ready, they have sort of acclimatised," added Sammons.

The Chevrons arrived in England last week and had more than a week of preparations.

