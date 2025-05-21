Zimbabwe in Another Deal With China to Revamp Dilapidated Parirenyatwa Hospital

21 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

ZIMBABWE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China aimed at strengthening cooperation in health, specifically in respiratory and critical care medicine.

The MoU establishes a partnership between Zimbabwe's ailing Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and China's Hunan Provincial People's Hospital.

This comes barely a week after Zimbabwe signed another MoU with Belarus to refurbish Parirenyatwa, which has been failing to cater for its patients owing to a shortage of basic medical supplies.

In return, Belarus gets an opportunity to extract vast mineral reserves in Zimbabwe.

Addressing the media during a post-cabinet briefing, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said the agreement seeks to boost Zimbabwe's capacity in the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 and enhance critical care services.

"Under the Legislative Programme, cabinet considered and approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the People's Republic of China on the Paired Hospital Cooperation Mechanism.

"The Memorandum of Understanding seeks to promote cooperation in the fields of health.

"More specifically, the MoU will establish a cooperative relationship between the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and the Human Provincial People's Hospital of the People's Republic of China in the field of respiratory and critical care medicine.

"The objective is to strengthen construction of respiratory and critical care medicine facilities in Zimbabwe and improve local capacity on prevention, control, diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 as well as airway management and respiratory support for critical patients," Muswere said.

Most general hospitals in Zimbabwe are failing to meet the needs of patients, as they lack basic medical supplies, forcing patients to purchase their own.

In addition to this, the hospitals suffer from dilapidated infrastructure, while their workers receive poor remuneration, which has led to a massive brain drain and low staff morale.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.