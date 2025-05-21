Zimbabwe: Parliament - Private Sector Practising Modern Slavery, Hiring Interns for Cheap Labour

THE private sector has been accused of practising "modern slavery", with companies employing mostly interns and underpaying them to save on costs.

Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu raised this issue on a point of national interest in Parliament this Tuesday, describing the situation as "new day modern slavery".

Matewu told Speaker Jacob Mudenda that the private sector, particularly in the hospitality and tourism industry, was not rewarding interns.

The legislator alleged that most private companies have interns constituting 70% of their staff, and this is done to cut costs.

"My point of national interest arises from the new day modern slavery, which is happening in the private sector.

"You find that especially in the hospitality and tourism industry, most of the institutions are employing at least 70% interns who are not paid.

"Some who are given less than US$50 but have to work 12-hour shifts, and most of these institutions are doing this to save costs," Matewu said.

"Now that has two impacts, this means that those in such industries and qualified do not have jobs and that brings our unemployment rate high.

"It is also slavery to those who are being made to work on the basis that they are being trained, yet they are actually covering for the profits of these institutions."

Matewu called upon Parliament to come up with laws that help deal with the challenge.

"I think this August House must come up with policies and solutions to ensure that we curb this scourge that is going on in the private sector," Matewu told the Speaker.

In his response, Mudenda urged the MP to bring the matter as a motion to allow the responsible ministry to come up with answers and solutions.

"Why do you not come up with a motion to address the issue in detail so that it covers the responsible ministry to respond accordingly?" Mudenda said.