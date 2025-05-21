Kenya: No, Kenyan Polling Firm Did Not Publish Ranking of MPs' Performance

IN SHORT: A graphic has been shared online with the claim it shows a top research firm's ranking of Kenya's top-performing parliamentarians. However, the pollster told Africa Check it had not done such a survey.

A graphic posted on Facebook claims to show the results of a new poll from Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa), showing Kenya's top-performing members of parliament (MPs).

Tifa is a well-known research firm that conducts opinion polls on political, economic and social issues.

The graphic appears to be in a screenshot of a Facebook post from the Nation newspaper and features its logo and name. The graphic, dated 5 May 2025, also features Tifa's logo and branding.

It is titled "Top Parliamentarian Performance Rating" and has sparked online debate over the performance of the country's legislators.

According to the graphic, Ndindi Nyoro, the MP for Kiharu constituency, tops the list with a performance rating of 80.1%. He is followed by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino with a rating of 79.8% and Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa with 77.5%.

The full list features 24 MPs, all of whom receive ratings ranging from 54.8% to 80.1%.

Opinion polls play a vital role in democracy. They gauge public opinion, promote accountability and inform voters' choices. Polls by trusted institutions, such as Tifa, can significantly influence public debate.

The graphic appears here, here, here and here. But is it legitimate? We checked.

Ignore fake poll

Africa Check searched the Nation's social media accounts for the graphic, but could not find it. We contacted the newspaper to ask whether they had posted the graphic on Facebook and will update this report if and when they reply.

Tifa typically publishes its findings through its own official channels, which are then reported by news outlets. However, we found no credible media reports about the release of this particular poll.

Having searched Tifa's official website and its verified Facebook and X accounts, we found no mention of a 2025 poll on parliamentary performance. The most recent poll from Tifa, published 7 May, focused on public perceptions of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and the preferred candidates for commission chairperson.

We contacted the pollster to verify the poll's authenticity of the poll ranking Kenya's MPs. Maggie Ireri, Tifa's chief executive, said, "I confirm that this is a fake, [it is] not published by TIFA Research."