Kenya: Govt Taps Sh5bn Fund to Expand Digital Infrastructure

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced an infrastructure initiative that will see last-mile fibre optic access extended to 3,800 public offices and institutions.

CA Director General David Mugonyi said that the Sh5 billion project, done in partnership with Kenya Power, is focused on closing the digital divide

"We are also leveraging the extensive infrastructure of the Kenya Power, to enhance last-.mile fibre optic access to 3,800 public offices and institutions to a tune of KShs. 5 billion," said Mugonyi durint the launch of USF Strategy 2023-2027, which is focused on national digital inclusion.

Under the new strategy, the Authority also plans to establish 47 Centres of Excellence and 1,450 ICT hubs nationwide in collaboration with the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, at an estimated cost of Sh2.8 billion.

Already, the Fund has provided mobile coverage to nearly 800,000 people in 156 sub-locations and connected 886 public secondary schools to high-speed internet.

In education, the CA is working with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and the Kenya Institute of the Blind to digitise and customise learning content for all learners, while also partnering with KALRO to provide farmers with digital agricultural content.

The judiciary, postal, and broadcasting sectors have also seen increased digitisation, with local courts, postal delivery systems, and underserved media markets now connected to ICT infrastructure.

The new USF Strategy also received technical input through the UK's Digital Access Program (DAP), highlighting the importance of global partnerships in realising Kenya's digital ambitions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.