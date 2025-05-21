Kenya: Govt Taps Sh5bn Fund to Expand Digital Infrastructure

Nairobi — Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has announced an infrastructure initiative that will see last-mile fibre optic access extended to 3,800 public offices and institutions.

CA Director General David Mugonyi said that the Sh5 billion project, done in partnership with Kenya Power, is focused on closing the digital divide

"We are also leveraging the extensive infrastructure of the Kenya Power, to enhance last-.mile fibre optic access to 3,800 public offices and institutions to a tune of KShs. 5 billion," said Mugonyi durint the launch of USF Strategy 2023-2027, which is focused on national digital inclusion.

Under the new strategy, the Authority also plans to establish 47 Centres of Excellence and 1,450 ICT hubs nationwide in collaboration with the Konza Technopolis Development Authority, at an estimated cost of Sh2.8 billion.

Already, the Fund has provided mobile coverage to nearly 800,000 people in 156 sub-locations and connected 886 public secondary schools to high-speed internet.

In education, the CA is working with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and the Kenya Institute of the Blind to digitise and customise learning content for all learners, while also partnering with KALRO to provide farmers with digital agricultural content.

The judiciary, postal, and broadcasting sectors have also seen increased digitisation, with local courts, postal delivery systems, and underserved media markets now connected to ICT infrastructure.

The new USF Strategy also received technical input through the UK's Digital Access Program (DAP), highlighting the importance of global partnerships in realising Kenya's digital ambitions.