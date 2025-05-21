Addis Ababa — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has warned member states that many areas will receive above-normal rainfall between June and September.

The organization made the announcement yesterday as it opened the 70th Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 70).

At the event, IGAD's Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) Climate Change Expert Titke Kassa (PhD) stated that many East African countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, and northern Somalia undertake several agricultural activities during the rainy (Kiremt) season, which lies between June and September.

ICPAC's meteorological forecast indicates that many areas within IGAD member states, where Kiremt is the main rainy season, will receive above-normal rainfall, according to him.

Many places in Ethiopia, western Kenya, the eastern part of Uganda, and Sudan are likely to get above-normal rainfall, Titke explained.

The forecast came after a thorough examination of the favorable temperature in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, he mentioned.

The expert suggested that the expected amount of rainfall is vital for agricultural production, so governments need to prepare well to utilize the rainwater for agricultural productivity and hydropower generation.

"Flood prone areas have to make preparation from now to mitigate possible impacts when the rain fall from south western across north eastern IGAD countries," he advised.

For example, last year, Ethiopia faced a landslide that caused significant loss of life and property, as the area received above-normal rainfall three times in a year. Therefore, preparation is a must to prevent a similar incident, Titke stressed.

On the occasion, Water and Energy Minister Eng. HabtamuItefa (PhD) noted that concerns have reached the highest alarming level as a result of the extreme droughts that have continued through the past consecutive rainy seasons across the Greater Horn of Africa countries.

"Our region has been experiencing increasing trends in frequency, intensity and severity of droughts and occasional floods that have disrupted the lives and livelihoods of millions, resulting in the loss of property in the Greater Horn of Africa," he said.

He stated that agriculture and food security, water resources, hydropower, tourism, and health are some of the key sectors mostly affected by the adverse effects of climate variability and change.

Given that June to September is a key rainy season for some IGAD member states--such as Ethiopia, especially in areas where this is the main rainy period--it is important to adopt strategies that reduce flood-related risks, the Minister said.

To him, accurate climate information is essential for policymakers, planners, and disaster risk managers to develop effective short- and medium-term strategies that address potential flood and drought risks.

"We must continue to invest in and expand systems capable of generating knowledge-based, user-tailored climate information at both the national and regional levels. Such efforts are essential to provide accurate scientific guidance for policymakers and to ensure the timely dissemination of weather and climate information, particularly to grassroots communities that are most vulnerable to climate-related risks and challenges," he noted.

Ethiopian Meteorological Institute Director General FeteneTeshome, on his part, emphasized the role of climate information in minimizing risks and optimizing opportunities.

As to him, weather and climate know no boundaries, so collaboration is essential. Scientists in the Greater Horn of Africa must continue working closely with international partners. There are numerous examples where weather-related disasters were addressed successfully through joint efforts and collaboration.

"We believe that by applying best practices in the delivery, provision, and evaluation of weather and climate predictions, we can make a significant impact. Now is the time for all of us to come together--to collaborate to the fullest extent of our capacity and knowledge--in order to improve climate services across the region," he concluded.

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 20 MAY 2025