Somalia: Somali Press Freedom Under Siege - Mogadishu Dialogue Demands Action

Mogadishu — A pivotal roundtable discussion focusing on the state of press freedom in Somalia was held at the European Union Delegation compound in Mogadishu this week. The high-level meeting brought together leaders from Somalia's key media advocacy groups, representatives from the international community, and senior officials from the Somali Federal Government to tackle the increasing threats and challenges faced by Somali journalists.

Organized jointly by International Media Support (IMS) and the Embassy of Sweden in Mogadishu, the forum served as a rare platform for open dialogue on media rights and safety in one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism.

The event featured participation from major Somali media unions and associations, including:

SOMA - Somali Media Association

SIMHA - Somali Independent Media Houses Association

SWJO - Somali Women Journalists Organization

MAP - Media Association of Puntland

SJS - Somali Journalists Syndicate

MWN - Media Workers Network

Media Council of Somalia

Representing the Federal Government was Abdullahi Hayir Du'ale, Director General of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism. The international diplomatic community was well represented by officials from the European Union, Sweden, and Denmark, who actively engaged in the discussions. The central theme of the meeting was the deteriorating condition of press freedom in Somalia. Participants highlighted a wide range of issues including censorship, arbitrary arrests, threats to journalists' lives, lack of access to information, and government interference in editorial independence.

Special attention was given to a recent surge in harassment and intimidation against journalists in the last two months, with specific cases documented and shared by both local media groups and foreign embassies. International representatives expressed growing concern over reports they had received involving the mistreatment of journalists and pressure on independent newsrooms. They called for tangible reforms and stronger protections for members of the press.

The meeting took place in mid-May 2025, within the secured premises of the EU Delegation in Mogadishu. The timing of the dialogue comes amid a visible increase in incidents of press repression and targeted attacks, including physical assaults, detentions, and legal threats. The Somali media landscape has long been marred by violence, impunity, and systemic limitations. However, recent months have seen a worrying escalation, prompting renewed international scrutiny. Multiple journalist advocacy groups warned that conditions are becoming "untenable" for independent journalism, citing instances of intimidation, raids on media houses, and politically motivated restrictions on reporting. With Somalia still ranking near the bottom of global press freedom indexes, the meeting sought to identify practical solutions and forge a path toward improved media protections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the forum, Director General Abdullahi Hayir Du'ale reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to upholding freedom of expression and protecting journalists' rights. He acknowledged the grievances raised by media associations and pledged to open dialogue channels and initiate actionable reforms in collaboration with media stakeholders. A heated but constructive exchange followed, with media leaders insisting that the government must go beyond verbal assurances and enact enforceable legal frameworks to guarantee journalist safety and editorial independence.

The international partners echoed this sentiment, stating that media freedom is a cornerstone of democracy and development, and should not be compromised under any circumstances. For decades, Somalia has been considered one of the most dangerous environments in the world for journalists. Threats come not only from armed groups like Al-Shabaab, but also from state actors, powerful clans, and political elites.

According to Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Somalia remains among the most repressive environments for media, with dozens of journalists killed, detained, or forced into exile over the past ten years. Despite attempts to modernize the media law and establish independent regulatory bodies, implementation has been slow, and the culture of impunity persists.