Kenya: Public Service Commission Approves Legal Allowances for Advocates

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has directed all public bodies under its mandate to begin paying non-practice and prosecutorial/special legal allowances to eligible Advocates of the High Court working in the public service, effective July 1, 2025.

The move follows judgments by the Employment and Labour Relations Court and the Court of Appeal, affirming PSC's authority to set terms and conditions for public officers and mandating uniform implementation across all public institutions.

According to the PSC, the allowances apply to legal officers who hold an LL.B and post-graduate diploma from Kenya School of Law, and are Advocates of the High Court in good standing, among others.

The eligible officers must perform duties such as court representation, legal advisory, contract reviews, compliance oversight, and legislative drafting.

Allowance rates range from Sh15,000 to Sh55,000, based on job group, with higher-tier officers receiving more. For example, officers in CSG 5 and above will earn Sh40,000 (non-practice) and Sh55,000 (prosecutorial/special legal) allowances monthly.

The PSC stressed the need for public bodies to fully utilize in-house legal teams and reduce reliance on costly external counsel.

The circular excludes State officers, county employees, and those under the Parliamentary, Judicial, Teachers, and Police service commissions.

This directive supersedes prior circulars issued in 2010 and 2012 on the same matter.