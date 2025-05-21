Kenya: The Woman Behind Kenya's Web3 Revolution - Yvonne Kagondu

If you are active in the Kenyan blockchain and tech scene, you have probably heard her name, or even been inspired by her work. Yvonne Kagondu is widely regarded as Kenya's most influential woman in blockchain. She's a bold advocate for Web3 adoption, youth empowerment, and inclusive tech innovation across Africa. Her passion for decentralization and innovation, as well as the numerous initiatives she has spearheaded to empower young Kenyans have made her a key figure in shaping Africa's tech landscape.

Yvonne's impact is, indeed, undeniable. But her journey wasn't always smooth. Navigating the tech space, especially as a woman, came with its fair share of challenges.

So, how did she navigate the hurdles of a male-dominated industry? What kept her going when the odds were stacked against her? And how did she rise to become one of Africa's most influential voices in blockchain?

Let's dive into the story of Yvonne Kagondu...

Yvonne's Early Career Moves

Yvonne kicked off her academic journey at Strathmore University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Science degree in Financial Economics in 2018. But she didn't stop there; her determination to break into the tech world drove her to enroll in a Software Development and Programming Bootcamp at Moringa School. Her strong background in economics and programming was instrumental in the natural growth of her interest in blockchain technology. She saw its potential as both a financial tool and a means to empower communities, create transparent systems, and revolutionize industries.

However, breaking into the industry was not easy. Aside from being male-dominated, the blockchain world had limited career opportunities at that time, hence, Yvonne had to work twice as hard to secure a spot in the industry.

"It was a moment of deep reflection for me. I was about to enter a field where there were very few women. I constantly asked myself, 'Can I really do this?' But then I reminded myself why I started, and I knew I couldn't turn back."

How do you make a name for yourself in an industry where few people look like you? For Yvonne, the answer was simple: by being so good at what she does that they could not ignore her.

Venturing into Blockchain and Web3

In September 2018, Yvonne took up her first-ever career opportunity in the Blockchain space. She worked for KuBitX Exchange, a blockchain technology company, as an East African representative and administrator. This step would mark the start of her consulting career, as she proceeded to work with other leading Blockchain companies, including Aeternity, Bitcoinke, Zippie Ewallet, Paxful, Token Minds, and Force-field Digital. Her roles ranged from community management to acting as an advisor, all geared toward driving market growth and fostering strong customer relationships.

Yvonne excelled in these roles due to her ability to build, engage, and scale communities. She quickly became one of the go-to strategists for blockchain projects entering East Africa. Companies, both local and international, recognized her expertise and began reaching out to her to establish a strong presence in the region.

"At one point, I was working four different jobs for clients from the U.S., Europe, and India. I was managing communities, handling PR, and driving adoption for multiple blockchain projects all at once. It was a crazy time, handling four projects, sometimes back-to-back meetings across time zones, but I loved every minute of it."

One of the most defining moments of her early Web3 journey came during her time as the Kenya Community Coordinator for Paxful from February 2020 to April 2021. At that time, Paxful was rapidly growing across Africa, and Kenya was emerging as a hub for peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto adoption.

Under Yvonne's leadership, the Paxful Kenya Community grew exponentially. She orchestrated dozens of online and offline training sessions to educate Kenyans on P2P trading, blockchain basics, and financial freedom through crypto. Her approach was grassroots and hands-on as she approached people where they were, spoke their language, and managed to bridge the trust gap that often surrounds crypto in emerging markets.

"We onboarded over 100,000 people to the Paxful Kenya community, and nearly 2000 were daily active traders," she adds.

At its peak during her tenure, Paxful became the largest crypto community in Kenya. At the continental level, Kenya ranked as the second-largest crypto trading hub in

Africa, trailing only Nigeria. It was a monumental achievement for the region and laid the groundwork for the country's current vibrant Web3 ecosystem.

"People often assume community management is just about posting updates and moderating discussions. But, in reality, it's about building trust, fostering engagement, and ensuring that users feel like they are part of something much bigger."

Creating Space for Women in Blockchain

One thing Yvonne could not overlook was the lack of female representation in the blockchain space.

"Women face unique barriers in tech, from imposter syndrome to a lack of access to the needed resources."

Determined to change this, she founded Kenya Blockchain Ladies DAO (KBLDAO) in July 2021. KBLDAO was an initiative designed to mentor, train, and empower women to pursue careers in blockchain. "I wanted KBLDAO to be a safe space where women could learn, network, and thrive."

Yvonne supported 300 women through KBLDAO, which rippled into Kenya becoming one of the leading female crypto adoption countries at 40% female crypto adoption. Some of the careers the DAO focused on that have proven to be ideal entry-level positions for women to use to pierce into the blockchain industry included; Marketing and Digital Marketing, Community Management, Event Organizing, Public Relations, Localization and Translation, and Social Media Management, among others.

Although KBLDAO is no longer operational, it made a lasting impact, even earning a nomination for the Diversity Role Model Award at the African Startup Awards.

"I may have closed that chapter, but the mission lives on. Seeing the women who went through the program now thriving in blockchain roles is the greatest reward."

Founding ICP HUB Kenya

In April 2023, Yvonne took on another ambitious project: founding ICP Hub Kenya. ICP HUB Kenya is an initiative focused on raising awareness on blockchain technology and understanding of the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) in East Africa. The hub offers education and training opportunities, especially for young developers, empowering them to build decentralized applications using ICP technology.

Through hackathons, campus tours, and developer training programs, Yvonne is ensuring that African developers don't just adopt blockchain technology; they innovate with it.

"Our goal is simple: equip African developers with the knowledge and skills to create world-class blockchain solutions."

A Recognized Voice in the Blockchain Space

With her vast knowledge and undeniable impact, Yvonne has become a sought-after speaker on blockchain and Web3. She has shared her insights at over 40 events, including some of the biggest tech conferences such as the Africa Liberty Forum Cape Town, Africa Tech Summit - Kenya, ETHSafari - Kenya, East Africa Digital Innovation Summit - Rwanda, Africa Digital Finance Summit - Kenya and Kenya Blockchain and Crypto Conference.

Her influence extends beyond the stage as she has been featured in major Kenyan media outlets and articles, including Citizen TV, Y254 Channel, KTN News, People's Daily, Business Daily, and Daily Nation.

"I never set out to be a public figure. I just wanted to create change. But if sharing my journey can inspire others, then I'll keep speaking up."

Yvonne also had Vitalik Buterin, a Russian-Canadian computer programmer, and co-founder of Ethereum, as a guest for a community meet-up she hosted in 2023 during Vitalik's visit to Kenya.

Yvonne Kagondu's story is one of resilience, passion, and groundbreaking achievements. Her advice to young women looking to enter the blockchain industry?

"Start where you are. You don't need to be a developer to get into blockchain. There are so many roles that women can take on, including marketing, content creation, and community management. The key is to leam, network, and keep showing up."

As Africa's blockchain ecosystem grows, one thing is clear-Yvonne Kagondu isn't just part of the movement, she's leading it.