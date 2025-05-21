South Africa: 'A Clear Pattern of Influence' - - How Corporate Lobbying Has Delayed SA's Climate Policies

15 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Julia Evans

South Africa's biggest polluting companies have worked behind the scenes for nearly two decades to delay and dilute climate policy, according to a new report by nonprofit shareholder activist organisation Just Share.

Published on Tuesday, 13 May 2025, The Obstruction Playbook: How corporate lobbying threatens South Africa's Just Transition documents how powerful industry actors -- including Sasol, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) and the Minerals Council South Africa -- have worked persistently, in public and in private, to derail an effective climate policy response by the South African government.

A window into closed-door meetings

Over the past two decades, major polluters and industry associations have regularly met in private with the Treasury and other government officials to discuss climate legislation -- engagements that are largely invisible to the public.

While companies made formal submissions during public consultations, much of the real influence happened behind closed doors, through bilateral meetings and direct communication with policymakers.

To uncover the extent of industry influence, Just Share spent two years gathering evidence from public records and documents obtained through Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) requests. These included Treasury budget papers, policy documents, draft legislation, and submissions to the Davis Tax Committee....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

