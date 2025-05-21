Africa: The Algorithmic Thirst - - AI's Growth Demands a Unified Approach to Water and Energy

Surging AI demand increases energy consumption and requires vast volumes of water for cooling. A steady rise in AI infrastructure in a water-stressed region could abruptly trigger local ecological collapse or energy shortages.

As the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution accelerates, we must confront a largely overlooked reality: AI is not only a digital force, but also a physical one, with an immense appetite for energy and water.

Every chatbot query, language model or automated service we deploy is powered by servers that run hot, draw electricity and demand cooling. Water, energy and computing are no longer separate systems in this new era. They are a tightly bound nexus: interdependent, dynamic and increasingly vulnerable.

We must move beyond siloed thinking and embrace a systems-level approach to govern this complex reality. One powerful lens is coupled dynamic systems, frameworks that study how interconnected elements influence one another over time.

This lens reveals the hidden feedback loops, tipping points and emergent risks that shape the water, energy and computing nexus in the AI age.

Consider the feedback loop at the heart of this system: surging AI demand increases energy consumption; this energy, often generated in thermoelectric plants, requires vast volumes of water for cooling.

Conversely, water scarcity, whether due to climate shocks or overuse, can disrupt energy production and, in turn, computing...