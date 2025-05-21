Kenya: We Want to Conquer Cecafa Region After Afcon Experience, Says Coach Akhulia

20 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Rising Stars assistant coach Anthony AKhulia says the team's experience at the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt has inspired them to try and conquer the East African region to ensure they constantly qualify for the tournament.

Rising Stars played at the tournament for the first time ever after finishing second in the CECAFA regional qualifiers, losing to Tanzania in the final.

In Cairo, the team picked up a point off a last day 2-2 draw with Nigeria, while they lost to Morocco and Tunisia. Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Akhulia believes they showed their worth in the tournament and should be qualifying constantly.

"The inspiration from just playing was immense. I believe the best thing we can do as a start is to conquer the region first. This means we outplay Uganda and Tanzania and make sure every time we are there qualifying. If we can do this then I think we will be in the AFCON regularly and we can go even further with a semi-final ticket being our next target," the tactician told Telecomasia.

He says their performances in Cairo showed the team's worth and is optimistic if they qualify for a second time, they will do better than they did in their debut.

"Just playing there has shown us that we have talent and we only need to do the right things and prepare well. We had one friendly against Ghana, and we saw that against Nigeria, similar scenarios popped up. If we had played at least one friendly match against a North African opponent, I believe we would have been better prepared to handle Morocco and Tunisia," he added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.