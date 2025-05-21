Nigeria: FG Deploys 774 Officers to Boost Accountability in Phc System

Mr Aina said the landmark initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's health transformation agenda and reflects a commitment to institutional reform at the grassroots level

The federal government has launched a landmark initiative aimed at transforming Nigeria's primary healthcare (PHC) system through the nationwide deployment of 774 Performance and Financial Management Officers (PFMOs)--one in each local government area.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, said this marks a major step toward strengthening accountability, efficiency, and service delivery within the PHC system.

Mr Aina said the landmark initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's health transformation agenda and reflects a commitment to institutional reform at the grassroots level.

He explained that the PFMOs would be instrumental in tracking performance data, supporting community outreach, and ensuring the transparent and effective use of funds allocated through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

"A major gap is in the engagement of Nigerians to drive the accountability of the PHC system and so one of the reforms of the president is to build a cohort of young Nigerians who will drive accountability," he said.

"This is not just a policy; it is a transformational effort aimed at securing the future of healthcare in Nigeria, where young people not only participate but lead."

Re-training health workers

Mr Muyi noted that more than 60,700 health workers have been retrained under ongoing reforms, while PHC facilities are being revitalised with solar power, modern equipment, and upgraded infrastructure.

He reiterated that the government is working very hard to increase resources for the PHC system through increased budgeting, investment in revitalising PHCs, through training and deployment of health workers.

He also said that the involvement of traditional institutions reinforces grassroots collaboration in driving healthcare reforms.

In his remark, a Health Economist with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Francis Ukwuije, commended Nigeria's commitment to ensuring value for money in health investments.

Mr Ukwuije said the deployment of PFMOs is a commendable step, noting that there is a need to emphasise the importance of ethics and dignity in healthcare delivery.

He further called for a strong learning agenda to ensure that lessons from the initiative are not only institutionalised in Nigeria but also shared globally.

Impact on the Ground

Participants at the launch event shared personal testimonies of how the presence of PFMOs is already making a difference in their communities.

A facility manager from Niger State, Mohammed Gana, said the initiative is restoring public trust in the healthcare system.

Mr Gana said "For the first time, we have dedicated eyes and ears on the ground to ensure funds are spent where they matter most. With PFMO support, we now feel more confident managing our facility's finances and can focus more on care delivery."

Similarly, Farida Mohammed from Kogi State reported significant improvements in her local health centre.

Ms Mohammed said "We now have more drugs, the staff are more responsive, and there's always someone ensuring things are working properly."

"Before now, many of us struggled with budgeting and reporting. The PFMO training and support are bridging that gap and helping us better use the BHCPF funds."