Namibia: There Is No Conflict With Pohamba - - Nust

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has dismissed last week's media reports on former president Hifikepunye Pohamba's comments about the slow progress of the Eenhana Nust campus.

Pohamba, who is a patron of the campus, has pleaded with the government and Nust leadership to speed up the construction and complete the N$15-million campus to be constructed in different phases at the Ohangwena region town.

"This campus should be completed already. What is the hold up? I am really not happy with the lack of progress, and I did not want to be here today as a result," Pohamba said during the campus graduation ceremony.

In a statement issued by the institution on Monday, Nust said the reports were made to cause a rift between vice chancellor Erod Naomab and Pohamba.

The graduation took place at the town last Thursday.

"It is regrettable that some voices have chosen the spirit of Pohamba's remarks to create an adversarial narrative. We categorically reject any such framing. There is no conflict between Naomab and Pohamba. Rather, what exists is a shared vision rooted in a common goal of national development through education," reads the statement.

Nust noted that as an elder statesman and a guiding figure, Pohamba's words carry weight and reflect a deep commitment to the development of Namibia.

"We clearly heed the wisdom of the former president - on the call to finalise the campus. And the council and management is on course with that," said Nashilongo.