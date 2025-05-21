South Africa: Post-Budget Speech Media Briefing By Finance Cluster Chairpersons

- Chairpersons of the National Assembly (NA) and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) oversight committees belonging to the Finance Cluster will, on Thursday, 22 May 2025, address the media following the tabling of the National Budget by the Minister of Finance.
The Finance Cluster media briefing is set to feature five Committee Chairpersons listed below:
The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Dr Joe Maswanganyi, will talk about:
A pro-poor budget
The need to focus more on economic growth and development
The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), Mr Songezo Zibi, will talk about:
Changing the composition of expenditure
Improving the quality and efficiency of expenditure
The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Appropriations, Ms Tidimalo Legwase, will talk about:
Oversight on spending
Processing of the Division of Revenue Bill
The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Finance, Ms Sanny Ndhlovu, will talk about:
Increase in municipalities' budgets
Funding of programmes that promote communication access in rural areas
The Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Appropriations, Mr Mmusi Maimane, will talk about:
Economic growth
Government debt
Efficiency
CLUSTER MEDIA BRIEFING DETAILS:
Date: Thursday, 22 May 2025
Time: 11:00
Venue: TBC
Note to media: Media wishing to attend the briefing should send their details (full name, name of media house, ID or passport number) to Ms Masego Dlula at mdlula@parliament.gov.za
Members of the media will have an opportunity for one-on-one interviews with any of the chairpersons and/or the Spokesperson of Parliament after the official briefing.
