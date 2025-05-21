Nigeria: Beyond Bullets - Forging Security Through Economics and Diplomacy, By Umar Yakubu

opinion

It is possible to win a battle without fighting. - Sun Tzu

The recurring state of insecurity has become a grim soundtrack to Nigeria's national life. A lot is being done in terms of security spending, but the problems still linger because the roots of the problems of economic deprivation, religious extremism, weak justice systems and public sector corruption are not receiving the kind of attention they deserve. From the insidious creep of banditry in the North-West to the festering wounds of insurgency in the North-East, and the simmering tensions in the Middle Belt and South-South, the reliance on kinetic responses alone has proven to be a costly and often inadequate strategy.

The simplistic allure of military might often overshadows the fundamental truth that insecurity is rarely born solely out of malice. More often than not, it is nurtured in the fertile grounds of economic disenfranchisement, lack of opportunity, and a pervasive sense of marginalisation. How can we expect lasting peace when swathes of our population, particularly the youth, are left to languish in poverty, with little hope for a better future? These are the conditions that make them susceptible to the siren calls of criminal enterprises and extremist ideologies.

Therefore, a robust economic strategy must be at the heart of our security architecture. The idea of solely relying on force ignores the stark reality that states such as Sokoto and Katsina face a 91 per cent multi-dimensional poverty rate, which is a breeding ground for instability that bullets alone cannot address. This is not about mere palliatives or token gestures like the sharing of food stuff. It requires a concerted effort to create genuine economic opportunities in the regions most afflicted by insecurity.

Investment in education, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship can provide viable alternatives to a life of crime or violence. Skills acquisition programmes, targeted at the specific needs of local economies, can empower individuals and communities. Unfortunately, all these fall within the purview of state and local governments, whose approach is centred on the purchase of vehicles for security agencies, while abandoning the economic aspect of real job creation, investment in deradicalisation and the improvement of justice systems at sub-national levels. Addressing the systemic inequalities that fuel resentment and a sense of injustice is paramount. The fair distribution of resources, transparent governance, and commitment to inclusive growth, are not just economic imperatives; they are crucial security investments.

Alongside economic empowerment, Nigeria must actively leverage the power of diplomacy. Our foreign policy should not be a passive exercise but a proactive engagement aimed at fostering regional stability and addressing the transnational dimensions of our security challenges. The flow of arms, movement of criminal elements, and influence of extremist groups, often transcend national borders. Enabling robust diplomatic channels with neighbouring countries, intelligence sharing agreements, and joint security initiatives are essential to effectively combat these threats. While efforts have been made, significantly more is required.

Given that the majority of illicit arms enter through our borders, a strategic partnership with neighbouring countries, based on mutual benefit, rather than mere goodwill, is crucial. We need to forge engagements in which Nigeria's instability directly undermines our neighbours' interests. Data indicates that 70 per cent of illegal small and light weapons entering Nigeria do so via our borders, meaning our neighbours have little to lose once these arms are within Nigeria. Therefore, we must prioritise diplomatic and economic tools to ensure our cooperation focuses on mutual economic prosperity, rather than solely on military collaboration.

Moreover, Nigeria must play a more assertive role in regional and international bodies. Our voice should be one that advocates peaceful conflict resolution, economic cooperation, and mutual respect. We must move beyond simply reacting to crises and instead actively shape the regional security landscape in a way that benefits our national interests. This requires a sophisticated understanding of international dynamics and a willingness to engage in nuanced negotiations.

Also, diplomacy is not limited to state-to-state interactions. Engaging with local communities, traditional leaders, and civil society organisations is crucial for building trust and fostering reconciliation within our borders. Dialogue, mediation, and a genuine commitment to addressing grievances can often achieve what military force cannot: a sustainable path to peace. To be clear, this isn't to say these approaches are new, but more substantial investment in them might be more fruitful than kinetic ones.

The fixation on military solutions, while sometimes necessary in the short term, risks treating the symptoms rather than the underlying disease. We are about 14 years into insurgency and decades in terms of other security challenges. True and lasting security in Nigeria will not be achieved solely through the barrel of a gun. It demands a holistic approach that recognises the intricate interplay between economic well-being, social justice, and diplomatic engagement. It requires a leadership that understands that investing in the economic future of its citizens and actively engaging with the world are not just matters of development or foreign policy but fundamental pillars upon which a secure and prosperous Nigeria can be built.

Umar Yakubu writes from Abuja.