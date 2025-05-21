Zimbabwe: More Nights in Jail for South African Man Who Was Driving Stolen Toyota Corolla to Zimbabwe

A 31-year-old man has appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court in Limpopo after he was arrested when police intercepted another stolen Toyota Corolla Cross sport utility vehicle which was apparently being driven towards the Beitbridge port of entry.

Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, told IOL that Mikael Mlambo was remanded in custody, and the court postponed the matter to Monday next week.

Mashaba said the matter was postponed for profiling of the arrested man. Police have since established that Mlambo is a South African national.

Earlier, IOL reported that the grey SUV that was driven by Mlambo in Limpopo was reported stolen earlier this month, around Pretoria Central.

"On Friday, 16 May 2025, members of provincial Flying Squad were busy conducting routine patrol duties when they received intelligence information about a grey Toyota Corolla Cross SUV vehicle that was reported stolen this month," said Mashaba.

"The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed along the N1 South public road and was destined to be smuggled to Zimbabwe."

The police immediately commenced an intensive search for the stolen vehicle until it was positively spotted driving outside Polokwane.

Police officers attempted to stop the speeding vehicle, but the driver refused to yield.

"A car chase ensued until the vehicle was intercepted at Nirvana robots. It was searched and police suddenly discovered a damaged tracking device removed from the vehicle," said Mashaba.

The 31-year-old man driving the stolen vehicle could not produce authentic documentation proving ownership, and he was immediately placed under arrest.

The arrested driver was charged for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has saluted the law enforcement team which intercepted and recovered the vehicle.

She urged the team to continue in their concerted efforts to combat cross border crimes.

Earlier on Tuesday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo announced "a significant breakthrough" with the recovery of two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla Cross and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 valued at approximately R1.4 million, which were destined to be smuggled out of South Africa.

Mashaba said the two vehicles were meant to be driven across the Beitbridge port of entry, into the neighbouring Zimbabwe on Sunday.

"In a co-ordinated anti-smuggling operation involving SAPS Anti-Smuggling Team, Tshimollo Security and Investigation, and Reflex Anti-Hijacking Security, the officers intercepted a Toyota Hilux GD-6 double cab on the R101 near Polokwane weighbridge. During the stop, one male suspect fled into nearby bushes, while two female suspects attempted to escape but were apprehended after a foot chase," said Mashaba.

The women aged 19 and 20 were arrested, and are facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the vehicle was stolen on 16 May 2025 in the Garsfontein policing area in Pretoria East, Gauteng.

In a separate but related intelligence-driven operation, Mashaba said officers intercepted a Toyota Corolla Cross at Mokopane CBD on the R101 road, which was also en route to the Beitbridge port of entry.

"Investigations revealed that this vehicle had been reported stolen at the Wierdabrug (City of Tshwane) policing area on Friday. The driver, a 34-year-old undocumented foreign national, was arrested," said Mashaba.