Zimbabwe: Chikafa Bounces Back At Caps United As Team Manager

CAPS United has appointed Limited Chikafa as the new team manager.

Chikafa's appointment marks his return to the club, which he previously served as a player.

The CAPS United legend played for the famous 2004 and 2005 back-to-back championship-winning side, which was led by Charles Mhlauri.

His latest appointment marks his reunion with new gaffer Ian Bakala, whom he played with back then at CAPS United.

Chikafa joins CAPS United from financially struggling Kwekwe United, which is currently stuck at the bottom of the log.

The new development is part of CAPS United club president Farai Jere's mission to return all former players as technical team members.