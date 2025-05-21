Nigeria: New Dual Cricket Pitch Facility Launched in Ogun State At National Sports Festival

21 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Gbemidepo Popoola

The launch marks a significant step forward for cricket development in the region, offering expanded infrastructure to support local and national competition

A newly developed dual cricket pitch facility has been unveiled at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of the 22nd National Sports Festival.

Developed by the Ogun State Cricket Association, the facility features two standard cricket pitches placed side-by-side--an uncommon configuration in Nigerian cricket.

A third pitch is also located within walking distance of the main grounds.

The project was completed despite logistical and infrastructural challenges, reflecting a strong commitment to advancing the sport.

Building amid challenges

Speaking on Tuesday, 20 May, at the start of the cricket events, Chairman of the Ogun State Cricket Association, Oludare Kuforiji (FCA), expressed satisfaction with the facility's completion.

"We used to have just one cricket pitch in Abeokuta. Then we realized we needed at least two playing fields so matches could go on concurrently. That gave birth to the second pitch," Mr Kuforiji said.

"We are grateful to have put this together. It's the first of its kind in Nigeria; two standard cricket pitches side-by-side, with a third pitch just a three-minute walk away."

Although Team Ogun lost its opening match against Team Kaduna--concluded via the Duckworth-Lewis method after rain interrupted play--Kuforiji noted that the focus remained on the progress achieved in infrastructure and long-term vision.

Facility overview

The upgraded cricket grounds now include three playing pitches, a standard training net, an auditorium for team meetings and events, and a newly constructed access road to improve transportation and ease congestion around the venue.

Mr Kuforiji acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) under the leadership of President Uyi Akpata and credited the efforts of local association members in bringing the project to fruition.

Long-term plans

Looking ahead, the Ogun State Cricket Association aims to maintain and expand the facility's utility beyond the festival. First Vice Chairman, Kehinde Osikoya, emphasised the association's commitment to ongoing development.

"The Ogun State Cricket Association is determined to keep this place in playable condition. Currently, we're playing on mat pitches, but we hope to upgrade to turf pitches soon," Mr Osikoya revealed.

"We also hope to bring in local and international matches to this venue."

A maintenance committee has been established to ensure regular upkeep of the facility, while efforts are underway to revive two major grassroots cricket tournaments to strengthen player development and scouting.

"These are very modern facilities, and we're proud; there's nothing lacking," Mr Osikoya added.

Strengthening Ogun's cricket Identity

The inclusion of cricket in the National Sports Festival, combined with the state's infrastructure investments, highlights Ogun's rising profile in the national cricket landscape.

Officials say the facility will serve not only as a competitive venue but as a foundation for sustained development in the sport.

