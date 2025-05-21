Algeria: Somalia Participates in the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Held in Algeria

Algiers — The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, H.E. Biixi Imaan Cige, along with a delegation he is leading, arrived recently in Algeria and participated in the official opening of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), which this year is being held in the capital city, Algiers.

The conference, which will continue for four days, was officially inaugurated today by the Prime Minister of Algeria, H.E. Nadir Larbaoui. The meeting is being attended by Ministers and Ambassadors representing member states of the Islamic Development Bank and other partner countries.

Minister Biixi and his delegation are expected to take part in both the general sessions and the special side meetings focused on Somalia's development agenda. The Somali government has been making extensive efforts to secure development projects in various sectors aimed at boosting the country's economy.

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) is one of Somalia's key financial partners and supporters. It is anticipated that the outcome of this year's meetings will include significant decisions related to economic reform and funding for development projects in Somalia.