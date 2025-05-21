Liberia: EPA Launches Crackdown On Illegal Construction in Johnsonville and Jacob Town

Monrovia — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia has launched a major enforcement operation to address illegal construction in the Johnsonville and Jacob Town communities.

On Monday, May 20, the EPA led a joint demolition effort, targeting commercial and residential structures built without the necessary environmental clearance.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, the EPA's action is intended to halt unlawful land development and protect vulnerable ecosystems from further degradation. Bulldozers moved in early in the day to demolish structures built on wetlands and dryland reserves without legal permits.

Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the EPA, emphasized that the operation was not just about demolition, but about enforcing Liberia's environmental laws. "We are committed to restoring the rule of law in land use and environmental management," he stated. "The EPA will no longer tolerate illegal construction, especially in ecologically sensitive areas."

This operation follows a similar action in April targeting unapproved structures along the SKD Boulevard and Police Academy Road. According to Dr. Yarkpawolo, these illegal developments are becoming an increasingly common problem across Liberia, often disguised as commercial ventures.

Several of the demolished structures had been erected by developers who failed to secure environmental permits, violating Section Five of Liberia's Environmental Protection and Management Law. The law requires all land-altering activities, such as construction and excavation, to be approved by the EPA.

"This is a nationwide problem," Dr. Yarkpawolo said, adding that the encroachment is happening at an alarming rate, with violations being committed by both Liberians and foreign nationals, including some Chinese businesses.

The EPA reiterated that any construction or land development in Liberia must follow strict legal procedures, including obtaining permits for excavation sites, disposal of materials, and modifications to development areas.

Dr. Yarkpawolo also called on the Truck Drivers Union and the Ministry of Transport to ensure that all materials are transported only with EPA authorization.

The EPA warned businesses and individuals engaged in unapproved development that they will face legal consequences, including prosecution. "Our environmental laws are enforceable, and we will enforce them," Dr. Yarkpawolo declared.

He further urged developers to consult with the EPA before beginning any project, reinforcing that the agency supports sustainable development in compliance with the law. "We are not anti-development, but development must be legal, responsible, and environmentally sound," he said.

Environmental advocates have praised the EPA's decisive action as a crucial step in protecting Liberia's natural resources amidst rapid urbanization. Monday's operation is viewed as a strong message that unregulated development will no longer be tolerated.