Ghana: Ayawaso East MCE Makes Case for Inclusive Governance

21 May 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Eugene Ampiaw

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Mr Abdul Ganiyu Ibrahim, has called for inclusive governance to drive sustainable development at the local level.

He said the development of the municipality was a shared responsibility and could only be achieved through inclusiveness and unity.

Mr Ibrahim made the call at a stakeholder's engagement forum organised by the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly at Kanda 441 yesterday.

The forum aimed at strengthening collaboration among residents, local authorities, and development partners within the municipality.

The event brought together traditional leaders, youth groups, religious bodies, assembly members, civil society organisations, and representatives from key government agencies.

Some of the issues that were discussed during the engagement with the stakeholders centred on sanitation, road infrastructure development, education and youth unemployment.

According to Mr Ibrahim, the assembly would roll out various sensitisation programmes to educate the people in the municipality on the impact of poor sanitation practices on their health to help address the issue of sanitation.

He said that the assembly had already started engaging sanitation officers, traders, and community and opinion leaders to ensure that they play a key role in the sensitisation exercise.

Mr Ibrahim further pledged to work with all stakeholders in addressing the various issues that confronted the people in the municipality.

"Your presence and participation today are crucial, it is through your collective ideas, concerns, and recommendations that we will develop a plan that is not only strategic but truly inclusive." he said.

For her part, the Municipal Development Planning Officer at the Municipal Assembly, Mrs Rebecca Anna, said the assembly had achieved a lot in terms of development within the last 25 years.

These achievements, she said, were through inclusive, well-coordinated development planning aligned with national and global frameworks aimed at transforming the municipality.

Some of the achievements, she stated, were distribution of educational facilities, including tables and chairs to various schools within the municipality to enhance teaching and learning, construction medical buildings, the renovation of the National Ambulance Service Office, as well as the construction of drains.

Mrs Annan explained that before these projects were undertaken, key stakeholders in the municipality were often engaged to ensure that they became part of the whole planning process as well as the planning document which was signed by the MCE was prepared.

