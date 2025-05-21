South Africa: Government Launches SA Tech Challenge With R1 Million Grand Prize

The inaugural South African Tech Challenge 2025 has been launched to identify and promote the most impactful and scalable small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) within South Africa's digital innovation ecosystem.

The Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation's (DSTI) Innovation Bridge Portal, in collaboration with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), launched the SA Tech Challenge on Tuesday.

Its goal is to showcase local talent on a global platform, support innovation, and enhance South Africa's representation in the Group of 20 (G20) Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) and Startup20 working groups.

"It will not only provide recognition and exposure to exceptional SMMEs but will also foster an environment conducive to growth, collaboration, and knowledge exchange," a statement issued by the department said.

Through the SA Tech Challenge, South Africa aims to position itself as a hub of digital innovation and entrepreneurship, while simultaneously contributing to the broader goals of the G20.

"This collaborative effort seeks to harness the potential of digital technologies to drive economic growth, social development, and sustainable progress on both a national and global scale."

The tech challenge will be managed by Wits University's Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct and brings together various departments, governmental agencies, and academic institutions to search for the most innovative tech SMMEs in South Africa.

These include the Technology Innovation Agency, the Department of Small Business Development, the Department of Communications and Digital Transformation (DCDT), and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

With R1 million up for grabs, the winner of each category will represent South Africa at the G20 DIA Summit in Cape Town from 24 to 26 September 2025.

The DCDT will also host the top five winners of each category at the summit, where they will showcase their solutions to global investors, mentors, and leaders.

The DCDT is integrating the SA Tech Challenge with the G20-DIA Summit in Cape Town to showcase South African ingenuity and connect local SMMEs with networks that can accelerate their journey.

According to the DCDT, the initiative is in line with its commitment to leverage transformation for development and collaboration under the G20 themes of solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

They must operate in one of the following six categories: digital platforms, fintech, secured digital infrastructure, circular economy, innovations for connectivity, innovations for development including agritech, health tech, edtech.

The SMMEs must be operational for at least one year, with revenues not exceeding R250 million per annum.

Applications are now open and close on 30 June 2025, and South African tech SMMEs can apply at www.satechchallenge.co.za.

Finalists and winners will be announced on 31 July 2025.