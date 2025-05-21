South Africa: Hlabisa Calls for Vigilance Amid Increased Fire Risks, Cold Fronts

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has urged the public to remain vigilant in light of recent fire tragedies and the extreme weather conditions anticipated in the coming days.

As winter approaches, the risk of fires significantly increases, especially in informal settlements where many households depend on heating devices and open-flame cooking methods to stay warm, according to the department.

On Monday, the Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed the tragic death of four children, all under the age of two.

They reportedly died from smoke inhalation caused by a suspected heating device before a fire engulfed their home in Mayfair.

"This heartbreaking incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers associated with unsafe heating methods," said Hlabisa.

"We urge all families to take necessary precautions, ensure adequate ventilation, and never leave heating devices unattended."

In addition to structural fires, the department said wildfires also pose a growing threat during the winter season - particularly under dry and windy conditions.

"Just weeks ago, a major wildfire on Table Mountain in Cape Town burned about 3 000 hectares of vegetation and led to the evacuation of nearly 200 residents, including vulnerable individuals."

Hlabisa warned residents of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape of two cold frontal systems anticipated until Friday, 23 May 2025.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the first front made landfall on Monday, bringing rainfall and strong winds to the Western Cape.

A second, more intense cold front, was expected yesterday with forecasts indicating heavy rainfall (15 - 50 mm), especially in mountainous areas and strong winds (55 - 65 km/h), with more intense gusts inland.

Weather forecasters are predicting localised flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, and transport disruptions, especially for high-sided vehicles on major routes.

Potential damage to infrastructure is expected, including downed power lines and uprooted trees.

In addition, dangerous sea conditions are anticipated, with gale-force winds and waves reaching up to seven metres between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay, while very cold temperatures and possible snowfall are expected over elevated terrain.

The Minister called on municipalities, emergency services, traditional leaders, and disaster management teams to remain on high alert and implement contingency plans as required.

Residents are strongly encouraged to:

· Avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather.

· Secure outdoor items susceptible to wind damage.

· Stay indoors where possible.

· Follow verified updates from SAWS and local authorities.

· Report fire hazards and emergencies without delay.

"This is not only about enduring harsh weather but about protecting lives and livelihoods," the Minister explained.

"Let us all work together to reduce risks and support one another, especially those who are most vulnerable."