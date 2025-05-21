South Africa: All Eyes On President Ramaphosa As Washington Visit Puts SA-U.S. Relations in Focus

Washington D.C., United States - All eyes are on President Ramaphosa today as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for a high-level engagement set to redefine South Africa's diplomatic and economic ties with the United States.

The meeting is scheduled for 11:30am (17:30pm South African time), and forms part of President Ramaphosa's Working Visit to Washington, D.C. -- a strategic effort aimed at revitalising bilateral relations and advancing South Africa's national interests.

At the heart of the talks will be the resetting of bilateral relations, reframing of economic cooperation and the pursuit of new trade and investment opportunities that align with South Africa's development priorities.

President Ramaphosa arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday, landing at Andrews Air Force Base to a warm welcome. A red carpet was rolled out and ceremonial guards held up the South African and U.S. flags as the President was escorted to his motorcade, marking the beginning of his visit with all the decorum afforded to a head of state.

At his hotel, he was welcomed by the South African delegation and members of the media.

On Tuesday, the President received a closed-door briefing from key Ministers and advisors, including the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau; Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen, and Special Envoy to the U.S. Mcebisi Jonas.

The South African Government has been clear that this visit is not ceremonial. It is a mission of substance, focused on resetting bilateral relations and securing tangible outcomes.

The President is expected to advocate for the renewal and strengthening of trade mechanisms, such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), push for greater market access for South African exports, and promote investment in priority sectors including agriculture, green energy, and digital transformation.

President Ramaphosa underscored the strategic nature of the visit, saying that trade relations are the most important, which is the main objective for the South African delegation's visit to the U.S.

"The trade relations are the most important. That's what brought us here. We want to come out of the United States with a really good trade deal and investment promotion," he said.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the President was cheerful and hopeful. He said he was "ready and hopeful" for good discussions at the Oval Office.

"We are always ready. We are hoping to have really good discussions with President Trump and his fellow government colleagues... We are looking forward to a really good and positive meeting.

"We're looking forward to a very good outcome for our country, for our people, for the jobs in our country and good trade relations, and to normalise relations between our two countries," the President said.

In response to whether he feels personally prepared for this pivotal moment on the global stage, President Ramaphosa was resolute.

"South Africans always go into everything holding their heads high," the President said.

The talks also come against the backdrop of complex geopolitical shifts and heightened scrutiny of South Africa's foreign policy choices.

They also come at a time when the U.S. has officially granted refugee status to the 49 white Afrikaners, an action that the South African government has expressed concern over.

The President has previously expressed concern, stating that these individuals do not meet the internationally accepted definition of refugees, which includes those fleeing political, religious, or economic persecution.

He emphasised that the group in question is not facing any form of persecution or mistreatment in South Africa but appears unwilling to accept the democratic changes unfolding in the country under its Constitution.

President Ramaphosa said he had conveyed to President Donald Trump over a call that these individuals do not reflect the views of the broader South African population.

President Ramaphosa's visit signals South Africa's intent to engage constructively, but confidently, with global powers, championing multilateralism, while asserting the continent's right to self-determination.

As the world watches closely, today's engagement may go beyond photo opportunities. It could reset the tone for South Africa-U.S. relations, and help position the country as a key voice for Africa in the evolving global order. - SAnews.gov.za