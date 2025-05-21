Kenya: Safaricom Enhances Business Credit Solutions to Empower Kenyan Msmes

Nairobi — Safaricom has unveiled a revamped suite of business credit solutions designed to improve access to financing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Kenya.

In collaboration with financial institutions, the telco is introducing tailored credit offerings that align with its commitment to promoting financial inclusion.

The updated solutions include Fuliza Biashara, Taasi Till, and Taasi Pochi, providing flexible and convenient financing options for entrepreneurs. These services can be accessed through the M-PESA Business App or by dialing USSD codes.

"We understand the critical role MSMEs play in Kenya's economy and in uplifting communities. Through technology-driven credit solutions like Taasi, we aim to simplify access to finance, enabling businesses to grow and succeed," said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Taasi Till is a short-term term loan facility offering amounts between KSh 1,500 and KSh 250,000, based on a business's eligibility.

Fuliza Biashara allows Lipa na M-PESA merchants to access multiple overdrafts, starting from Sh1,000 to Sh400,000. Repayments are automatically deducted from inflows to the merchant's till, ensuring continuous business operations.

For users of Pochi la Biashara, the new Taasi Pochi product offers loans ranging from Sh1,000 to Sh250,000, with instant disbursement to the Pochi wallet. To qualify, merchants must have actively used their tills or Pochi wallets for at least six months.

All credit solutions come with repayment periods ranging from 14 to 30 days, giving businesses sufficient time to manage their cash flow.

Safaricom affirmed that this initiative is part of its broader strategy to build a financially inclusive economy, especially by unlocking affordable credit for entrepreneurs in the informal sector.