Africa: 3rd AU-EU Ministerial Meeting Begins in Brussels - AU Commission Calls for Alignment of the Partnership's Priorities With Agenda 2063

At the 3rd AU-EU ministerial meeting in Brussels today, the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, underscored the imperative for the alignment of the EU-AU partnership with the AU's #Agenda2063. He highlighted significant progress in many African countries towards achieving macro-economic stability, and implementation of reforms, particularly through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AUC Chairperson stressed the urgency of moving from commitments to implementation, especially in light of Africa joining the G20, and today's multilateral landscape. He emphasized the crucial importance of peace and security for African development, and that the partnership with Europe is vital for stability on the continent. The Chairperson stressed the need for ongoing dialogue, mutual respect, and solidarity to make the partnership successful. He also called for a commitment to strengthening cooperation, and finding practical solutions to pressing global and regional issues, to benefit both Africa and Europe.

Ahead of the meeting, H.E Youssouf met with H.E Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, and H.E @prevotmaxime, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium. He also met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Jean Noel Barrot.

