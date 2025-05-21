Africa: 3rd AU-EU Ministerial Meeting Begins in Brussels - AU Commission Calls for Alignment of the Partnership's Priorities With Agenda 2063

21 May 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

At the 3rd AU-EU ministerial meeting in Brussels today, the African Union Commission Chairperson, H.E Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, underscored the imperative for the alignment of the EU-AU partnership with the AU's #Agenda2063. He highlighted significant progress in many African countries towards achieving macro-economic stability, and implementation of reforms, particularly through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The AUC Chairperson stressed the urgency of moving from commitments to implementation, especially in light of Africa joining the G20, and today's multilateral landscape. He emphasized the crucial importance of peace and security for African development, and that the partnership with Europe is vital for stability on the continent. The Chairperson stressed the need for ongoing dialogue, mutual respect, and solidarity to make the partnership successful. He also called for a commitment to strengthening cooperation, and finding practical solutions to pressing global and regional issues, to benefit both Africa and Europe.

Ahead of the meeting, H.E Youssouf met with H.E Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, and H.E @prevotmaxime, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign affairs, European Affairs and Development Cooperation of Belgium. He also met with the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Jean Noel Barrot.

#AUEU25

Catch up with the full opening ceremony at:

https://vimeo.com/showcase/11716700

Follow the conversation at #AUEU25

For further information, contact:

Mrs Wynne Musabayana| Head of Communication | African Union Commission | email: MusabayanaW@africa-union.org

Mr. Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, Spokesperson of the Chairperson +2510911510515 / +251115182903; E-mail: SheekhN@AfricanUnion.org

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.