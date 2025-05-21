Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Senior Al-Shabaab Leader in Operation, Says Nisa

21 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) announced on Sunday that its elite forces, Gaashaan, killed a senior Al-Shabaab commander during a planned operation late Saturday night.

The statement, which did not disclose the name of the slain leader, confirmed that the operation took place in the Sabiid area of the Lower Shabelle region. The report also stated that the entire security detail protecting the leader was killed in the raid.

"NISA forces, who had closely monitored the movements of the leader, conducted the operation after confirming intelligence about his location. All militia members assigned to protect him were also eliminated at the scene," the statement read.

In addition to this operation, NISA reported that airstrikes carried out in the Ceel Hareeri area of Hiran region from Saturday to Sunday had killed 46 individuals, including both senior commanders and fighters belonging to Al-Shabaab.

The operations come as NISA's Director, Abdullahi Mohamed Ali Sambaloolshe, has been on the frontlines in the Hiran region for the past two days, overseeing the ongoing military actions in the area.

Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked group, has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government for over a decade, frequently carrying out deadly attacks using a range of tactics, including mortar shelling in the capital, Mogadishu.

