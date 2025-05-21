Malawi: Solidarity Party Backs Smartmatic System, Questions Why Are Some People Against It Now

21 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

The Solidarity Alliance Party (SAP) has come out strongly in support of the Smartmatic electronic voting system, urging Malawians to embrace electoral technology as a safeguard against manipulation and fraud.

In a statement released today and signed by SAP President Dr Victor Madhlopa, the party described the 2019 "Tippex elections" as a dark chapter in Malawi's democracy, saying the country must never allow such manipulation again.

"We cannot continue to rely on outdated manual systems that are vulnerable to tampering," reads part of the statement. "Smartmatic offers a more transparent and tamper-proof process, helping to protect the true will of the people."

The party criticized recent objections to the use of Smartmatic, calling them "puzzling and disappointing," especially since the system was already used during the voter registration phase without controversy.

SAP called on all political parties to adapt to the digital age by deploying tech-savvy monitors, noting that defending democracy in 2025 requires modern tools and skills.

"This is not the 19th century. Let's not fear progress -- let's fear going back to electoral fraud," the statement concluded.

The Smartmatic system has sparked mixed reactions among political actors ahead of Malawi's 2025 elections, with some questioning its transparency, while others see it as a necessary step forward.

