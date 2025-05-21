Rwanda: RPL - Which Signings Stood Out This Season?

The 2024/25 season has been shaped by moments of excellence and disappointment in Rwanda Premier League which is drawing to its conclusion.

A host of clubs were very busy on the market during the June-July and January transfer windows reinforcing their squads in their quest to achieve their ambitions of the season.

Some new signings passed the tests and lived up to their expectations as they continue to take the league by storm.

With just two games to close the season, Times Sport picks the best five new signings among the lot so far this campaign.

Fall Ngagne, Rayon Sports (13, goals 0 assists)

The Senegalese striker had scored 13 goals in 18 league games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in February.

Ngagne's impact was immense as Rayon lost just once in 18 games he played. He has since been leading the scoring charts for the past three months until Bugesera FC striker Umar Abba scored against his side on Saturday in Nyamata to tie the Ngagne's tally before the match was controversially called off amid riot at the stadium.

The striker came to the league with a good profile, having previously played for Ittihad Tanger in Morocco as well as FK Pribram in Czechia. He might have doubled his figures in the league if it hadn't been for the unfortunate injury.

Ciza Seraphin, Amagaju FC (11 goals, 3 assists)

The Congolese forward has been in fine form for struggling Amagaju FC. He has netted 11 goals and provided 3 assists. Two of his goals have been from the spot.

Despite his exploits, Amagaju are wallowing in the relegation zone and he must step up to get them out of the danger zone.

He has scored some decisive goals for Amagaju including the winner in the 1-0 victory over Police FC at Kigali on November 29, 2024.

Boateng Mensah, Mukura Victory Sports (7 goals, 6 assists)

The Ghanaian attacker has had an impressive season at Mukura Victory Sports where he scored seven goals and added six assists in 26 league games this season.

Boateng has averaged one goal contribution in two league games and he is the only forward on the list whose goals do not involve a penalty kick.

Prior to signing for Mukura, he had propelled Dreams FC to the CAF Confederation Cup semifinals in 2023. He also finished as second top scorer in the 2024/24 Ghanaian Premier League with 13 goals.

Boateng is versatile and is comfortable playing anywhere in attack. He has scored against Rwanda's domestic heavyweights APR, Rayon Sports and Police FC.

Umar Abba, Bugesera FC(14 goals, 3 assists)

Abba has netted 13 goals this season of which four came from the penalty. The Nigerian striker isn't that flamboyant on the ball but he is can get the job done when he is in the opponent's 18-yard box.

Though Bugesera are struggling to avoid relegation, Abba made sure he had his name on the score sheet most times. He has featured in all 28 league games and has 13 goal contributions.

Djibril Ouatarra, APR FC (9 goals)

The Burkinabe striker has been in red hot form since he signed for APR in January. He has 9 goals in 13 league appearances so far with three of them coming from the penalty spot.

APR's attack has been so vibrant since Ouattara's arrival and his impact has been so instrumental that his most recent goal against Vision FC powered the army side back to the top with 61 points from 28 games.

With two games to end the season, it is evident Ouatarra can hit double figures before he embarks on his full season in August.