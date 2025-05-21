Rwanda: Karega Reflects On 30 Years of Public Service and Rwanda's Transformation Journey

In a career spanning over three decades, Ambassador Vincent Karega has witnessed Rwanda's transformation from a poverty-stricken country devastated by the Genocide against the Tutsi into a beacon of hope and progress in Africa - a story he is proud to tell with passion.

The diplomat recently took to social media to highlight his 30-year milestone serving Rwanda and his intentions to document the journey, which he says is not only fulfilling but also a testament to Rwanda's resilience and determination.

His journey as a Rwandan public servant began in 1995, just a year after the Genocide against the Tutsi ended, but his story goes much deeper - shaped by displacement, struggle, and an enduring sense of purpose.

"I've been a public servant of Rwanda since 1995, precisely from the second of May," he says. "That's when I was formally registered as a civil servant, in the Ministry of Women and the Family. The minister was the late Aloysea Inyumba."

At the time, he joined as a young expert. Within a short period, he rose to head the division for gender mainstreaming and later became Director of Planning. It was the beginning of what would become a 30-year journey of rebuilding a country from the ruins of Genocide. But Karega's path to this role was anything but typical.

Born into exile, Karega's life was shaped by the upheavals of Rwanda's troubled independence era. His parents fled Rwanda in 1961 during waves of anti-Tutsi violence and political instability.

"My father was born, raised, and educated in Rwanda, in Astrida - the 'évolué,' the intellectual of the day. He completed his studies and practice in 1959, and was the head of a medical center in Kayove," he recalls.

That same year marked the beginning of Rwanda's transition to independence and also the onset of violence targeting the Tutsi community. Karega's family, like thousands of others, was forced into exile in neighbouring DR Congo.

"They were sent into refuge in DR Congo by the troubles of '59, '61, and '63... So, he and my mother, and our firstborn, my late little sister, had to run. The baby was only two months old. My father was 28, and my mother was 18."

Settling in Goma, then later Walikale in North Kivu, Karega was born in 1963. His childhood unfolded in towns scattered across the DR Congo (then Zaire), with each relocation dictated by his father's work as a medical officer in government hospitals.

"I actually don't know Walikale -- we moved when I was one," he says. "Then to Masisi, where he was heading the hospital there. I turned five and a half or six in Masisi, and I started my primary school there."

The family relocated often - from Masisi to Kiroche, then to Goma, Butembo, and later to Katanga. Karega grew up in a home constantly on the move. "Public servants of those days moved quite a lot. There was a lot of mobility," he explains.

His early education took place in company schools built around mining towns in southern DR Congo. Later, he joined a Catholic seminary for the first three years of high school before returning to a company school to complete his studies.

He studied bio-chemistry in high school and later enrolled in university to pursue political science, still under Congolese nationality at the time.

He recalls, "By then we were Congolese, and there was no sign that one day we would return to Rwanda."

He did not foresee becoming who he is today, but even as a student, Karega had wide-ranging ambitions: "I was also thinking of the private sector. I love cooking, and I was thinking of two things, either writing books or opening a restaurant when I grew up."

But the political and economic climate in Zaire was deteriorating. Inflation was rising, state institutions were collapsing, and job prospects were dim - even for professionals like his father.

"I could foresee that my sister's chances, my father's chances of working for those parastatals or the government were being reduced. So, I suggested to my family that we try life elsewhere - in Zambia, which was nearby."

That plan evolved quickly. When South Africa began its transition from apartheid and signed a visa-free agreement with Zaire, Karega saw an opportunity.

"I said, this is a chance to go to the new South Africa. Mandela is released, apartheid is collapsing, and it's a stronger economy."

In September 1990, he left for South Africa. "In South Africa, I tried to find small jobs, learn English, and adjust and adapt," he says. But only a month after his arrival, he heard the news that would change everything.

"In October, the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) attacked Rwanda. I learned about it on the BBC while in South Africa."

From that moment, Karega became part of a growing Rwandan network of exiles organising around the liberation struggle. He connected with other Banyarwanda in South Africa - some Congolese like him, others who had passed through Uganda, Lesotho, or Swaziland.

"We created the RPF network through fax and telephones, and then finally through meetings. In 1992 and 1993, I was elected chairman of the Johannesburg branch."

His branch joined others across the region - in Botswana, Swaziland, Cape Town, and Lesotho, to coordinate support for the liberation movement.

In December 1994, months after the Genocide had ended and the RPF had taken control of Rwanda, Karega returned briefly to Kigali for his brother's wedding. That visit became a turning point.

"From there, I made the decision to come back. So, I went and resigned from my job, packed up, and returned to Rwanda in April 1995, during the commemoration period."

It was a shock

"The country was extremely poor, and the people were deeply traumatised," he recalls. "We had many empty areas, especially in rural parts of the country, because over two million refugees were in the DR Congo, Tanzania, and Burundi."

Prisons were overflowing. Orphans filled the streets. Homes and institutions - government buildings, schools and churches had been destroyed. "It was truly a situation no one wants to see," Karega says.

Still, there was clarity of purpose

"As Rwandans returning home, especially us young adults in the RPF, we felt a sense of purpose. Finally, there was the victory of the RPF - we had stopped the Genocide, taken control of the country, and begun rebuilding."

Healing the country's deep wounds came first. Stabilising it came next. And then came the most delicate and critical task: unifying and reconciling Rwandans.

"It was tough and hectic," Karega says, "but we were fortunate to have strong RPF leadership. Our chairman, President Kagame, was only 37 or 38 years old then - but he was incredibly tough, serious, and clear about what needed to be done."

Karega began his public service at the Ministry of Women and Family Affairs, later moving into senior planning roles.

But conditions were harsh for civil servants in those early days. "We all served without cars or salaries. Sometimes we survived on food from the World Food Programme - just enough for the month," he says. "Yet we were happy."

Travel for work required creativity. "If we had to travel for missions, say to Butare or Cyangugu, we didn't expect to be paid mission fees. We'd go to the military barracks and say, 'We're on a mission - can we stay here?' And the soldiers were happy to host us, even though their own barracks were damaged and in poor condition."

What carried them forward, Karega says, was the shared energy and determination. "That energy - that positive energy, lived in me. Honestly, it's unmatched by anything I've felt since."

He poured his experience, passion, and discipline into every task he was given, often building on the guidance of his superiors, and later, as a leader himself, passing that knowledge forward.

"All of that happened under the supervision of the current government," Amb. Karega said. "Discipline, character, and a sense of mission were very important.

There was always pressure to deliver, but also tremendous support. So, my experience in leadership, my understanding of patriotism, and my results-driven mindset were all shaped by that journey."

The path transformed him. "I don't think I would be the person I am today without having gone through those layers of administration in Rwanda at that time," he said. "Who I am - how I see things, how I deal with issues, and how I perceive leadership, would probably be very different if I hadn't returned to Rwanda and hadn't had the opportunity to serve in different positions."

Dealing with difficult assignments

Karega has had deployments in difficult places and times. For example, he was Ambassador to South Africa at a time when Rwandan opposition groups were operating from there.

Some peers in the same circles of service chose a different path. "There were moments when some of my peers, people like Kayumba and Karegeya - turned against the government, aligning themselves with detractors, building ties with the FDLR and others in Europe or America. Some even joined up with those in the DR Congo during particularly difficult times," he said.

But he never wavered. "As a diplomat and a committed cadre of the RPF, someone standing firmly for the Government of Rwanda, I felt empowered. Nothing ever felt personal. Even when things were tough, they didn't break me."

"I didn't feel wounded because I knew I was standing for a cause," he said. "I carried dignity and pride in what Rwanda's leadership was doing. I understood what the real problem was. So, whenever I was given a chance to speak or explain, I did it truthfully - even if the truth was heartbreaking or shocking to others."

That truth-telling instinct was not driven by emotion but by principle. "Standing on the side of truth, even if difficult, was never painful for me. I always felt that I was supported by a strong and effective Rwandan state."

In recent years, he has been a victim of social media attacks, especially from the DR Congo, due to his role as a former envoy and his views on the situation. But attacks on Rwanda and on his own voice do not disturb him.

"I don't pay much attention to the attacks," he said. When I speaks about Rwanda's relationship with the DR Congo, for instance, it comes from a deeply personal place. "I was born, raised, and worked there. I know the historical context of the relationship between Rwanda and the DR Congo. I've seen how Rwandans were treated there over time."

He speaks from lived experience, not conjecture. "I know it may not be pleasant for some, especially those in denial or those taken over by genocidal ideology and hatred against Rwandans, but I speak my truth. I expect those people to react badly. But I don't focus on their reactions. I just ensure that my message gets across."

On Belgium

Amb. Karega also spoke about Belgium, the country to which he was appointed as ambassador in March 2023 but later declined to confirm the appointment. He was not deterred by the rejection and spoke firmly about Belgium, a country with which Rwanda recently severed diplomatic ties, blaming its colonial legacy for many of Rwanda's historical challenges.

Rwanda's colonial past under Belgium, he said, is at the root of many of the country's early struggles. "We were colonised by Belgium. Rwanda is now a secular nation - not a creation of any foreign power. But when the Belgians arrived, they did their best to dismantle the existing system."

He recalled the exile of King Yuhi V Musinga, who resisted Belgian rule, and how the monarchy was undermined. "They installed his son, but only after forcing him to convert to Catholicism, which went against Rwandan traditions. They imposed a new system of governance."

Later, when the king began discussing independence following the historic Bandung Conference in 1955, Belgium responded by creating ethnic and political rifts.

"They moved to divide Rwandans along fabricated racial and ethnic lines: Hutu, Tutsi, and Twa," he said. "These were people who had lived together, intermarried, and defended their country together. Suddenly, they were being forced apart."

Belgium, he said, deliberately dismantled the monarchy, exiled legitimate leaders, and set the stage for division and bloodshed. "In my view, Belgium killed our first king, killed the second, and exiled the third. Then they installed a puppet government that perpetuated division, ultimately leading to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi."

Though Belgium later took steps toward justice, he remains critical of its ongoing role. "Even though Belgium was among the first to bring some justice for the genocide, they also host one of the strongest networks of genocide deniers--many of them Belgian citizens and descendants of perpetrators. They've continued to play a destructive role, just like they did in the past."

Rebuilding a country from scratch

Karega said that the scale of Rwanda's post-genocide devastation is hard to comprehend. "After the Genocide, there were over 500,000 orphans who didn't know their parents. Many children lived on the streets. There were countless widows without shelter. Illiteracy was high. Over 80 per cent of Rwandans walked barefoot."

Even in Kigali, basic amenities were scarce. "People were cooking with charcoal or wood. Electricity was limited to parts of Kigali and Huye," he recalled. "The best buildings back then were Hotel Mille Collines and Novotel in Kacyiru. The tallest building was Rubangura House. Where all the tall buildings are now, there used to be poor markets."

Neighbourhoods like Kimihurura were slums, and Kicukiro was barely developed. "What is now the RDB or the BNR headquarters was empty. That area was just open space and some cows," he said. "Poverty was over 70 per cent."

Civil servants earned next to nothing. "I earned 19,000 Rwandan francs a month as a graduate," he said. "Imagine what a non-graduate, a policeman, or a soldier earned, maybe 1,000 to 6,000 francs."

The government had to rebuild everything. "Offices were looted. Banks looted. Equipment destroyed. We had to rehabilitate everything," he said. "We built homes for orphans and widows. We resettled refugees who had left between 1959 and 1963, and the millions who returned after 1994. We ran reconciliation programmes, implemented justice, and did all of it with limited resources."

The nation began to reforest, stimulate tourism, and support business. "We sent Rwandans to study abroad in India, the U.S., the U.K., South Africa, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, and Kenya, and brought them back to contribute. We built infrastructure, improved water and sanitation, and invested in youth empowerment."

This comprehensive transformation, he said, is what leadership looks like. "That's what bold leadership looks like, unifying Rwandans behind a vision, reducing poverty, reforming institutions, mobilising resources, and promoting transparency."

He is deeply proud. "I speak with pride because I know what I'm talking about. I witnessed it. There wasn't even a proper cemetery before. People buried their dead in home compounds."

Today's impressive skyline and infrastructure stand in sharp contrast to the conditions of the 1990s. "Now we talk about going to arenas, convention centres - that's the icing on the cake," he said. "Vision 2020 was completed successfully. But Vision 2050 is the next big dream.

That's where we need the youth - not only to celebrate past achievements but to drive the future agenda."

The numbers back the progress. "Our GDP per capita is now $1,200. Still low, yes--but compare it to the $250 we had in 1995. That's a fivefold increase. We want to reach $4,000 by 2035 and $12,000 by 2050," he said. "That will require multiplying the economy four times again in the next ten years."

The baton now passes to a new generation. "By then, many of you will be my age. So, you must work hard too," he said.

Rwanda has laid the foundation, he said. Now it's about building forward with energy, discipline, and relevance.

"Honestly, even though I was passionate about working in government, back when the president talked about Vision 2020, sending us out to mobilise institutions, I didn't fully believe it. I was young, in my early 30s. I couldn't imagine we'd really have these roads, this water, and these schools."

Even within the Cabinet, there were doubts. "Some cabinet members whispered behind closed doors: 'What is he talking about? People are hungry, and he's talking about a service-based economy?"'

Back then, Rwanda was agrarian and struggling. "Malnutrition was everywhere. Infant and maternal mortality rates were high. Life expectancy was under 50 years."

Today, that's changed dramatically. "We're among the top in Africa, thanks to better education, health, nutrition, housing, income, and opportunities. Spouses work and earn together. The private sector has grown. We have an airline. We have industrial parks. We add value to our agriculture, timber, minerals, and more."

He reflects on how the unimaginable has become the norm. "What was once a dream - transforming Rwanda into a logistics, finance, hospitality, and service economy - is now happening. We have 4G, even 5G in some places. Farmers use Android phones. Back then, landlines were for ministers and elites."

For him, the next step is clarity of purpose, especially among the youth. "Today, we must maintain unity, stay away from tribalism, be patriotic and disciplined, and make sure whatever we do is relevant, whether in the private or public sector. We must all ask ourselves: What am I contributing to my country's legacy?"

The message is simple: Enjoy life, but don't lose focus...

"I've noticed that young people today often put more energy and resources into their social lives than into building their future," he warned. "That's not bad, but be productive first. Don't spend 70-80 per cent of your income on things that don't generate value, or worse - things that harm your health and mind."

He believes in a balanced life, driven by intention and national duty. "Find a healthy balance: mental strength, spiritual grounding, intellectual curiosity, physical fitness, and a results-oriented mindset. That's what builds a nation. That's what boosts our GDP. That's what strengthens social trust and gives Rwanda its rightful place on the global stage."

To Karega, Rwanda's ambitions on the world stage must be earned. "As our president said: 'We must be at the high table.' But you don't force your way there. You earn your seat. You earn it through science, technology, innovation, stability, and creativity. That's what brings dignity and respect."