Rwanda: BPR Bank Deepens Community Ties Through Customer Engagement

BPR Bank Rwanda Plc customers have lauded the convenience and efficiency of its digital services, highlighting a strong and growing relationship with the financial institution.

This was during the bank's annual customer engagement event held on Friday, May 16, in Rubavu town, following a similar event in Musanze District in Northern Province, as a key part of BPR Bank's strategy to expand its reach and deepen its connection with communities across Rwanda.

The customer engagement event is a valued platform for the bank to share its ongoing transformation, including digital innovations, all aimed at supporting individuals, businesses, and the wider community in the region.

Speaking on behalf of BPR Bank's customers, Pierre Celestin Twagirayezu acknowledged the positive impact of digital banking.

"E-banking is a welcome shift and a significant development. While we recommend further improvements within the system, it's undoubtedly the right direction and very helpful," he stated. "Digital bank services are quick and efficient, and we've seen real progress."

Twagirayezu, who experienced digital solutions firsthand during a trip to Europe, further emphasised the accessibility it provides. "You can manage your finances from anywhere with a mobile phone. Paying suppliers and taxes, among other transactions, becomes seamless."

According to Xavier Mugisha Shema, Executive Director of Commercial Businesses at BPR Bank Rwanda PLC, who represented the Managing Director at the event, the bank is committed to enhancing digital solutions and ensuring seamless access to services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Digitalisation is a journey that we've already embarked on," Mugisha asserted. "Today, our customers can access banking services through Internet Banking; they no longer need to walk long distances to our branches to be served. They can conduct transactions using mobile or internet banking - these are key products we actively encourage them to utilise."

He further emphasised the inclusive nature of their digital solutions. "Our digital platforms are designed not only for urban residents but also for individuals in rural areas, as also considered, requiring only a mobile phone."

In the interim, Prosper Mulindwa, the Mayor of Rubavu District, recognised BPR Bank as a significant contributor to the district's development.

"As a district, BPR is one of our stakeholders, who can change the country's livelihoods. That person who helps people create their own jobs is significant, " stated Mayor Mulindwa. "You are a valuable partner, whom we are always eager to continue working with in the best interests of our country."

The event featured interactive sessions focused on how BPR Bank continues to empower Rwandans, enabling them to transform their lives and support their progress.