Rwanda: Is Victor Rukotana's Music Underrated?

Musician Victor Rukotana was one of the ever present local artistes of his generation who would consistently drop modern music before transitioning to Gakondo genre some few years back.

Today, he stands at the forefront among the champions of cultural music. But, with even this momentum, his music rarely gets credit it deserves considering that it gets less streams compared to the energy he and his management invest in it.

And, while players in Gakondo music rank him among the best the genre has produced so far, the question remains, is Rukotana underrated?

Born in Ngoma and raised in a family deeply rooted in both Christian and cultural music, Rukotana's artistic journey began at a tender age. After moving to Kigali in 2014, he steadily pursued his passion, collaborating with his brother and friends before officially launching his solo career in 2018.

While he dabbled in genres like R&B and Afrobeat as witnessed in songs like Sweet Love, Promise, and Warumagaye, it wasn't until his recent turn toward Gakondo that his music truly moved with him and, increasingly, cemented a name which was hugely welcomed in the new world culture music.

His debut Gakondo album "Imararungu" was simply a clear shift in his career. Rich in traditional instruments, storytelling, and rooted themes, the album is a "deliberate Gakondo movement". And its reception has been nothing short of a revelation. He can now celebrate that he gifted himself at least a few people who seem to be under one roof of his music reach as witnessed during his recent performance at Institut Francais in Kimihurura.

"The audience response was really encouraging. They showed me that I should have taken this decision earlier. Rwandans love Gakondo music and attend every show I organize. I never even thought I could put on a show, and people show up in numbers. There's a big difference," Rukotana told The New Times.

Indeed, "Imararungu" has become more than just a discography but an absolute cultural praise.

The singer notes that the album continues to surprise him with how widely it's being used at events and celebrated across social media platforms.

"It's the Rwandans lifestyle. All songs on the album are lifetime songs. Imararungu won and it will always win because we have more shows to come!" he said.

Still, Rukotana acknowledges the difficult scenarios that come with championing a genre not traditionally associated with fame and visibility and, at times, this puts him in the club of the "underrated."

However, he doesn't mind what people think. He only on himself and his growth in music.

"I think every artiste, at some point, feels like their work isn't getting the recognition it deserves especially when you're putting your heart and soul into it," responding to whether he feels overlooked despite his growth.

"I've grown creatively and with my audience, but there are moments it feels like the work still flies under the radar," he added.

Rukotana says that most Gakondo music lovers often enjoy it privately on phones because it's more listenable than being watched and that's why a focus on numbers might be deceiving.

"I focus on the spotlight through performances and festivals. We're in a blind world now where artistes are buying views just to impress. But I don't make music to impress. I make it to express," he explains.

Also read: Why 'Gakondo' might be the future of Rwandan music

Gakondo has more challenges!

Rukotana says there are still systemic challenges, despite the genre's growing popularity among youth.

"The media also treats us like we're not in showbiz like other artists. We're not invited to the big stages, yet Gakondo is our identity. Investors are still showing little to no interest in the genre, but we're pushing through."

Whether Rukotana is underrated or not may depend on how one measures impact. If recognition is based on awards or viral numbers, then perhaps he is. .

"Actually I don't do music to impress anyone. Whether I'm underrated or overrated my speed is one and my principle will remain one,"

But if impact is about reviving a nation's musical roots, connecting with community, and crafting timeless art, then Rukotana is exactly where he belongs, where he needs to be leading a quiet revolution of Gakondo music.

"I just focus on my art because I know one day Gakondo music will take over and the world will listen to the identity of us. We'll start to be recognized in different big awards but all in all we keep pushing hard though we're still few into this boat," he said.

"My experience goes bigtime on how people are loving my album while I wasn't expecting it in addition to how they show up in my regular concert whenever I stage one. That's another experience plus getting more confidence knowing that I'm doing art that will never get old. I'm connecting with important people so in general I'm grateful."

Victor Rukotana currently signed to I.Music owned by Jean Aime Ishimwe popularly known on social media as No Brainer.