Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Moves to LPL, Replaces South African Bowler Ngidi

Zimbabwean pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Muzarabani (28) joins as a replacement for South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is returning home for national team commitments.

Muzarabani has previously played in the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

He is currently in United Kingdom where he is with the Chevrons for the upcoming Test match against England, which is scheduled to run from May 22 to 25 at Trent Bridge.

The move marks Muzarabani's reunion with Chevrons legend Andy Flower, who is currently coaching RCB. RCB have already qualified for the IPL play-offs, which begin on 29 May.