Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Moves to LPL, Replaces South African Bowler Ngidi

20 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwean pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani has joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Muzarabani (28) joins as a replacement for South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who is returning home for national team commitments.

Muzarabani has previously played in the Caribbean Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

He is currently in United Kingdom where he is with the Chevrons for the upcoming Test match against England, which is scheduled to run from May 22 to 25 at Trent Bridge.

The move marks Muzarabani's reunion with Chevrons legend Andy Flower, who is currently coaching RCB. RCB have already qualified for the IPL play-offs, which begin on 29 May.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.