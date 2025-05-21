Zimbabwe: Tanganda Tea Company Wins a U.S.$41,800 Claim Against Its Debtor

Tanganda Tea Company has won a US$41,816 claim against businessman Darlington Matsitukwa following a protracted legal battle dating back to 2018.

Matsitukwa was refusing to pay the amount in foreign currency, arguing that the company waived its right to get the money in foreign currency by initially accepting ZW$5,876 he paid towards settling the debt.

He also argued that the 2019 legal changes in payment of foreign debts changed everything and he was entitled to pay the amount in local cuurency.

However, High Court judge Justice Faith Mushure ruled in favour of Tanganda Tea Company, ruling that Matsitukwa should pay US$41,816.

Mushure said the beneficiary of a statutory right is at liberty to waive such an entitlement conferred by the law for his or her benefit.

"The provision is essentially an exception clause to the general position that contractual obligations valued in USD immediately before the effective date, that is February 22 2019, were to be paid in RTGS dollars at parity or at a one-as-to-one rate.

"Once a debt satisfies the jurisdictional facts that establish a foreign obligation, such a debt, by operation of the law, is excluded from the ambit of s133 of 2019," she said.

While the court observed that it would be commercially unacceptable to attempt to settle any foreign loan or obligation in local currency, it also issued a critical rider that the parties involved may mutually agree to settle the foreign loan or obligation in local currency.

"It is clear in my view that when the appellants allegedly waived their rights, they were not aware of the rights and legal implications. It took the hearing and the decision of this court to identify and confirm the rights.

"In the present matter, the plaintiff cannot approbate and reprobate in relation to the repayment of the initial ZW$5,876 in local currency," said the judge.

The judge said the amount was deducted from the capital sum and cannot be repaid in foreign currency again due to plaintiff's initial acceptance of the same.

"In the final analysis, it is my finding that the claim partly succeeds.

"The principle of a waiver does not apply as a defence to the repayment of the outstanding US$41,616. The facts do not establish the existence of a tacit agreement between the parties in this regard."

The court then declared the debt of US$47,493 as a foreign obligation.

US$5,876 was deducted from the amount and Matsitukwa was ordered to liquidate the judgment debt of US$41,616.

Tanganda Tea Company was ordered to restitute Matsitukwa the ZW$41,616 he paid.

The background is that in January 2018 Tanganda Tea company and Matsitukwa entered into an agreement in which the company was to sell tea products worth US$47.493 to the latter for resale in Malawi.

Matsitukwa was given the products but did not pay.

The company then sued him in a mattter that was heard by the High Court and only ZW$5,876 was recovered.

Matsitukwa then made two separate payments of ZW$16,000 and ZW$25,717 to the Trust Account of Tanganda Tea Company's lawyers, thereby extinguishing the debt before 22 November 2019.

Tanganda then refused to accept the payments insisting that it was a foreign debt and should have been settled in USD.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Company Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The parties then agreed that that indeed the debt is a foreign debt and should have been paid in USD.

The point of departure is whether the initial payment in ZWL and its acceptance extinguished the obligation to pay the debt in USD.

Matsitukwa argued that Tanganda Tea Company waived its right to have payment of its debt in USD.

He argued that following the issuance of the judgement under HC10306/18, a writ of execution was duly issued, resulting in ZWL5,876 being realised from him.

He further argued that in trying to recover the outstanding balance, the company issued summons for civil imprisonment against him.

Matsitukwa urged the court to note the deduction of the ZWL payment from the principal sum of US$47,483 by the company leaving the balance at USD$41,616 which it claimed in the summons for civil imprisonment under HC6686/19.