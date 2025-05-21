South Africa: From Engineer to Educator - Samkelo Mhlophe's Innovative Approach to Teaching Science Through Music

13 May 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Samkelo Mhlophe is changing the tempo of education by turning lyrics and beats into lessons that yield real academic results.

Samkelo Mhlophe is changing the tempo of education by turning lyrics and beats into lessons that yield real academic results.

In a classroom at Makhumbuza High School in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, a chorus of teenage voices rises in unison - not in protest, but in melody.

They're not singing a pop song or the national anthem, but a lesson on the endocrine system. At the front of the room stands Samkelo Mhlophe, better known to online followers as Ilembe Lothisha, singing about the seven primary glands of the endocrine system. This isn't just a life sciences class, it's a performance, and Mhlophe is changing the rhythm of education one verse at a time.

"I didn't choose teaching - teaching chose me," said Mhlophe as he reflected on a path that led him from dreams of engineering to a calling in the classroom.

Growing up, he had his sights set on becoming a civil engineer. In high school, he passed up the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme, a multiyear programme to promote teaching as a profession, as he was determined to forge a different future.

After studying civil engineering at Nelson Mandela University, reality set in. Jobs were hard to come by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.