South Africa: From Engineer to Educator - Samkelo Mhlophe's Innovative Approach to Teaching Science Through Music

Samkelo Mhlophe is changing the tempo of education by turning lyrics and beats into lessons that yield real academic results.

In a classroom at Makhumbuza High School in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, a chorus of teenage voices rises in unison - not in protest, but in melody.

They're not singing a pop song or the national anthem, but a lesson on the endocrine system. At the front of the room stands Samkelo Mhlophe, better known to online followers as Ilembe Lothisha, singing about the seven primary glands of the endocrine system. This isn't just a life sciences class, it's a performance, and Mhlophe is changing the rhythm of education one verse at a time.

"I didn't choose teaching - teaching chose me," said Mhlophe as he reflected on a path that led him from dreams of engineering to a calling in the classroom.

Growing up, he had his sights set on becoming a civil engineer. In high school, he passed up the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme, a multiyear programme to promote teaching as a profession, as he was determined to forge a different future.

After studying civil engineering at Nelson Mandela University, reality set in. Jobs were hard to come by...