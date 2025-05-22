Zimbabwe: Zimparks Infrastructure in Bad State - Officials Call for Govt Funding

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) says the department's infrastructure is in a dilapidated state, which has negatively impacted domestic tourism.

Giving oral evidence to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality Industry recently, Zimparks Director Commercial Services, Nomsa Chitsaka, said poor road networks, dilapidated accommodation infrastructure, insufficient funding and a poor regulatory framework have all contributed to the low figures in domestic tourism.

Chitsaka said poor road networks, such as the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, deter tourists and limit access to the country's tourism destinations.

Chitsaka reported that other roads leading to smaller Parks such as Chivero Recreational Park and Umfurudzi Park were also in a bad state, yet they fall outside the purview of ZimParks.

"The state of National Parks' accommodation infrastructure lags behind that of the private sector, diminishing their appeal as tourism destinations, hence they negatively impact the overall tourist experience.

"Efforts of renovation have been impacted by the procurement process, where the tender process in time time-consuming and the prices are inflated from the normal amounts that private operators incur," Chitsaka said.

Adding to the challenges is the poor funding and provision of resources by the Treasury.

"Insufficient funding and resources constrain our ability to maintain parks and support tourism development.

"Tourism is the key source of revenue to fund all the operations within the ZIMPARKS operations, but due to the current state of the infrastructure, it has been a challenge,

"Due to financial constraints, it is now difficult for the authority to renovate the tourism infrastructure and meet other related expenses. As of now, some of the linens are tattered, some furniture is broken, and some infrastructure is in dire need of renovations," she added.

She told the Committee that the current renovations that are being made were from the little funds from the dilapidated infrastructure.

"It is important to take note that 2019 occupancy is higher than 2024, whilst the 2024 arrivals are higher than 2019.

"This substantiates the fact that the market is slowly neglecting the Zimparks accommodation, and this is mainly due to the state of the product," said Chitsaka.

Chitsaka highlighted that the regulatory framework was not in order, as the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) framework posed operational challenges for Small Business Units (SBUs) within National Parks, such as Tshabalala Refreshment Centre, the Kariba Refreshment Centre, the Zambezi Rock Pool, and Rhodes Nyanga Hotel.