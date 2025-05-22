Sudan: Ministry of Culture, Unesco Agree On Projects to Preserve Cultural Heritage in Sudan

20 May 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture and Information and Government Spokesperson Khalid Al-Aiser met, in his office on Monday, with the Director of the Bureau and Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to Sudan, John Jurish.

The meeting touched on areas of joint cooperation between the Ministry and UNESCO, particularly in the fields of cultural heritage preservation.

In remarks following the meeting, Mr. Jurish praised the fruitful cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Information, commending the Ministry's efforts to protect cultural heritage in Sudan. He affirmed the need to strengthen the partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Information.

John Jurish affirmed UNESCO's commitment to continuing its support for cultural projects in Sudan. He added that the relationship between UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture and Information is distinguished and long-standing, expressing UNESCO's readiness to cooperate with the Ministry of Culture and Information in all domains of cultural cooperation through joint working groups.

He praised the achievements made in the cultural field, expressing UNESCO's desire to support all future projects in the country.

