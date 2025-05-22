Sudan: University of Kordofan's Gum Arabic Institute Holds a Training Workshop On Sustainable Gum Arabic Management

- The training workshop on sustainable gum arabic management (opportunities and challenges) began on Monday.

The workshop, organized by the Gum Arabic Research and Desertification Studies Institute at the University of Kordofan, was held under the theme "Hand in Hand Towards Sustainable Gum Arabic Management."

Representative of the Secretary-General of the North Kordofan State Government Secretariat, Hisham Bashir Al-Obeid, said that this workshop came at an important and critical time, given the economic importance of gum arabic and the severe damage it has suffered as a result of the war. He highlighted the importance of developing a scientific vision for sector partners to develop and add value that benefits the state and citizens.

The Acting Director of the University of Kordofan, Professor Nasr-Eddin Jar El-Nabi Suleiman, explained the importance of the workshop and its impact on gum arabic management.

He emphasized that the papers and research presented by experts, along with the exchange of ideas and views, will lead to insights and solutions that will contribute to the development of the gum arabic product.

The Dean of the Gum Arabic Research and Desertification Studies Institute at the University of Kordofan, Dr. Hamdoun Ali Abdel-Rahman, explained that the goal of establishing the institute is to focus on the product and develop its policies.

He noted that the workshop aims to implement sustainable management objectives in achieving economic, social, and environmental dimensions, stressing the importance of stimulating derivative industries, addressing the effects of war, and supporting productive communities.

He hoped that the workshop would come out with recommendations and solutions that contribute to product development.

The Director of the National Forestry Corporation in North Kordofan State, Engineer Mohamed Idris, stated that the ongoing war in the country has had a significant impact on the forestry sector, particularly on species with high economic value. This has led to significant depletion, requiring the efforts of stakeholders to address these effects.

For his part, the representative of the Gum Arabic Exporters Division, Engineer Mohamed Babiker, highlighted the importance of gum arabic and its impact on the economy. He stated that the division has spent approximately 111 million pounds to support the gum arabic sector, which suffers from production, marketing, and export problems that require objective solutions. He thanked the Gum Arabic Research Institute at the University of Kordofan for organizing the workshop.